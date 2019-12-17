Lucy Patterson and Hailey Hymer tallied 17 points apiece to lead host Warren East to a 58-31 girls' basketball win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday night.
Patterson added seven rebounds and four assists.
Tanaya Bailey added eight points for the Lady Raiders.
Allison Meador and Taylor Carter had eight points each for Allen County-Scottsville (2-3).
Warren East (4-1) returns to action Dec. 26 against Campbellsville in the Kysports.tv Girls Christmas Classic at Caverna.
ACS hosts District 15 rival Barren County on Friday.
Boys
Allen County-Scottsville 65, Warren East 62
Visiting Allen County-Scottsville picked up a 65-62 boys' basketball win over Warren East on Tuesday.
Jax Cooper tallied a game-high 21 points to lead the Patriots. Michael Smith added a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Mason Shirley also reached double digits in scoring with 13 points for ACS (3-2).
Isaiah Andrews and Ryan Carter led the Warren East with 12 points each. Sam Wheeler added 11 points for the Raiders.
Warren East (0-6) hosts Caverna and Ohio County on Saturday in the Warren East Holiday Hoops Classic.
ACS hosts District 15 rival Barren County on Friday.
