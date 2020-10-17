Bowling Green quarterback Conner Cooper passed for a pair of touchdowns and Purples ran for four more scores in Friday’s 42-0 road win over district rival Christian County.
Cooper was 19-of-25 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Strode was the top target with eight catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Dingle tallied six catches for 63 yards and a score, and Eli Burwash had two catches for 48 yards.
Burwash paced the run game with 58 yards rushing and a touchdown on three carries. Javy Bunton added 49 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Purples tallied 379 yards of total offense in the win.
Bowling Green (4-1) next hosts Greenwood on Oct. 23.
Logan County 31, Hopkinsville 7
Host Logan County rolled to a 31-7 win over district rival Hopkinsville on Friday night.
Cougars quarterback Wyatt Blake had a huge night running the ball with 258 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Blake also completed 1-of-3 passes for a 47-yard touchdown to Anthony Woodard.
Woodard added 56 rushing yards and a score, and Maurice Gordon also had 56 rushing yards.
On defense, Woodard tallied two interceptions. Davin Yates led the Cougars with 6.5 tackles, while Jacob Moore had six tackles – including 2.5 tackles for loss.
Logan County (2-2) outgained the Tigers 437-104.
The Cougars are back in action Oct. 23 at Calloway County.
North Hardin 38, Barren County 6
Host North Hardin, ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press state Class 6A poll, pulled away from Barren County in the second half for a 38-6 win on Friday.
North Hardin led just 14-6 at the half, but outscored Barren County 24-0 over the final two quarters.
Barren County opened the scoring in the first quarter when quarterback Jameson Buie connected with Jamarcus Miley on a 48-yard touchdown pass.
Barren County (2-3) hosts Meade County on Oct. 23.
Taylor County 35, Glasgow 15
Taylor County quarterback Ethan Coghill connected with Carson Watson on three touchdown passes as the host Cardinals earned a 35-15 win over Glasgow on Friday.
Coghill was 4-of-7 passing for 79 yards and three scores. Watson had three catches for 48 yards and three TDs. Wes Oliver led Taylor County with 124 rushing yards, while Coghill and Keeshon Smith each tallied a rushing touchdown.
Kieran Stockton led the Scotties with 64 rushing yards and a TD. Easton Jessie passed for 35 yards and a touchdown – a 25-yard score to Hunter Scott. The Scotties had four turnovers in the loss.
Glasgow (3-2) hosts Casey County on Oct. 23.
Russellville 48, Caverna 0
Visiting Russellville posted a 48-0 shutout victory over Caverna on Friday.
Panthers quarterback Lennon Ries was 8-of-14 passing for 181 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Xavier Coleman had three catches for 73 yards and a touchdowns, Josh Allen tallied two catches for 47 yards and a score, Jackson Hampton had two catches for 39 yards and a TD and Jovari Gamble added a 22-yard touchdown catch for the Panthers.
Chevis Elliott led Russellville’s rushing attack with one carry – a 61-yard touchdown. Gamble added 55 rushing yards and touchdown, and Jaquis Todd had one carry for a 47-yard touchdown.
Elliott finished with a team-high 10 tackles for Russellville (3-2), which returns to action Oct. 23 at home against Crittenden County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.