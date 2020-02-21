After taking over at Franklin-Simpson in 2012, Doug Preston helped produce some of the best football teams in Kentucky.
But after eight seasons, three KHSAA Class 4A state championship game appearances and two titles, a new challenge awaits.
After resigning from Franklin-Simpson on Thursday, Preston was announced as the new head football coach at John Hardin on Friday.
“I’m just really excited and looking forward to a new challenge,” he told the Daily News in a phone interview.
Preston says multiple factors weighed into his decision, including proximity to family and friends, as well as salary. The move puts him closer to he and his wife’s family and closer to their son, Collin, who was part of the team’s state championship runs and is attending college at Louisville.
Preston had a 75-31 record in his eight seasons at Franklin-Simpson. The Wildcats made the Class 4A state championship game for three consecutive years from 2016-18 and won back-to-back titles in the final two years of the stretch. Franklin-Simpson went 7-6 in 2019 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs, where the Wildcats fell 41-35 to Madisonville-North Hopkins.
Preston has won 127 games as a head coach, was twice named the Courier Journal 4A Coach of the Year and was also named the Kentucky Football Coaches Association 4A Coach of the Year four times.
“We are very excited about hiring an outstanding coach like Doug Preston to lead the John Hardin Football Program,” John Hardin athletic director Michael McCune said in a news release. “His coaching record speaks for itself and he has been a proven winner and successful program builder at multiple schools. ... We have no doubt that he will do great things for our football team and lead our program to great success in the future.”
Preston replaces Chris Engstrand, who coached the Bulldogs for four seasons. John Hardin went 5-7 last season and fell to Moore 32-30 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Bulldogs’ deepest run during that stretch came in 2016 when they advanced to the state semifinals and lost to Preston’s Wildcats 27-7.
“I know it’s had some good tradition, not of course the depth, of course, as Franklin-Simpson, but I don’t know enough to say what’s going on there at the moment in terms of goal setting,” Preston said. “The big goal right now is just to get my feet on the ground and start building the coaching staff and interviewing assistant coaches and take it one step at a time.
“Of course, you want to always go in and plan on winning. You always want to have a shot at the district championship and set yourself up for playoffs, but in a week or so I’ll have a better idea of a lot of that stuff.”
Preston says he plans on meeting with coaches and players in the upcoming week to get a more complete plan in place moving forward.
John Hardin’s only appearance in a state championship game, according to KHSAA records on past football champions dating back to 1959, came in 2009, when it lost to Highlands 35-7. John Hardin opened in 2001.
Preston went 3-8 in his first year as Franklin-Simpson’s head coach in 2012 and followed with an 8-5 campaign the following year. He says he got more kids playing and got the system ironed out to continue building the program after the first year. It’s something he’s hoping to do in his new position to try to take the Bulldogs back to the state final – familiar territory for Preston.
“I think, no matter where you’re at, you’ve got to get your best kids playing football and keep your middle school kids together as they (move) from there out of your middle school program to the high school and then, from there on, it’s about coaches and working with the kids and developing relationship and just teaching the simple stuff – blocking and tackling,” Preston said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.