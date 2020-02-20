There will be a new head football coach at Franklin-Simpson this fall.
Doug Preston resigned from the position Thursday after eight seasons leading the Wildcats, which included three trips to the KHSAA Class 4A state championship game and two state titles.
"Great kids, special memories," Preston told the Daily News in a phone interview Thursday. "My son went through here and we got to be a part of three state championship games. Just a lot of tremendous memories. A lot of great football, of course, a lot of fun and a lot of great competition against great coaches and great teams."
Preston went 75-31 in his eight seasons with the Wildcats. Preston plans to keep coaching, and an announcement about his next position is expected Friday.
Franklin-Simpson was the 10th high school across Kentucky the Bourbon County and EKU graduate had coached at. He took over for Tim Schlosser in 2012 after the team fell 42-14 to Highlands in the Class 4A state title game the year prior.
He lost his first two games with Franklin-Simpson and finished his first year with a 3-8 mark with a 53-33 loss to Lone Oak in the first round of the playoffs. The next year, the Wildcats went 8-5 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs before falling to Owensboro 21-13.
"When I got here that first year they had lost a big senior class and it was just kind of a lot of kids that really didn't even play a lot of JV," Preston said. " ... We were just very, very inexperienced and green and it was a building year. Then the next year we had some kids come to the program that hadn't been playing and kind of recruited our hallways and got our system a little ironed out after year one. It's always a little tough the first year and more people were on the same page. The kids took off with it and then we went from there."
And took off the Wildcats did -- all the way to the top.
Franklin-Simpson saw second and third round state-playoff exits in 2014 and 2015, respectively, but in 2016 took an undefeated record to Preston's first state championship game while leading the program.
There they were held to a single first down, limited to 18 yards of offense and blown out 48-0 by Johnson Central.
The feeling of defeat would be replaced by triumph the following year, however.
Franklin-Simpson lost three of its first five games in 2017, before a postseason run capped off by a 35-21 victory in a rematch with the Golden Eagles -- the program's first state championship since winning back-to-back 2A titles in 1979 and 1980.
The Wildcats followed with another Class 4A state title in 2018 in a 14-1 season. Once again they beat Johnson Central -- this time 14-12. In both years, Preston's son, Collin, was on the team.
"It was one of the greatest feelings ever to come back and win it against them the next year. We talked about those things a lot in the offseason. Once we got to the preseason, we said, 'No more talk about postseason. We're going to focus on one at a time,' " Preston said. "It was amazing. ... There's no feeling like it in the world."
The Wildcats faced a tough schedule and injuries early in 2019. Franklin-Simpson lost its first four games, but closed the regular season by winning five of its final six and went on to claim the Class 4A, District 2 title before ending the season with a 45-31 loss at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
"We had a lot of injuries and the kids overcame those and a lot of young kids got to play, so whoever is coming in here to take this job, they out to be right on top of the mountain next year ready to get in there with the big boys and get a shot," Preston said.
Preston finishes his time at Franklin-Simpson with the third-most wins in program history. His 75 sit behind James "Shadetree" Mathews' 148 (1975-1993) and Tim Schlosser's 108 (1998-2011).
"We had great fans and support from our community and I just really, really appreciate that and I appreciate coach Tim Schlosser for giving me an opportunity," Preston said. "I'm always going to pull for the 'Cats unless I'm playing them."
