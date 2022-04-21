Warren East’s Tray Price went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in a run to help the Raiders claim an 8-5 home baseball win over District 14 rival South Warren on Wednesday.
Colton Edwards was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Maddox Tarrence was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Wyatt Nesbitt drove in two runs for the Raiders in the win.
Chase Carver started and earned the win for Warren East, allowing five runs in five innings while striking out three. Drake Young earned the save with a scoreless inning in relief.
Kobe Martin went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs to pace the Spartans. Keegan Milby added a pair of RBIs.
Warren East (12-6 overall, 2-0 District 14) was set to host Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
South Warren (7-9, 1-3) was slated to visit Barren County on Thursday.
Bowling Green 15, Daviess County 8
Bowling Green’s Patrick Forbes went 4-for-4 with a home run, a pair of doubles and four RBIs in Wednesday’s 15-8 home win over Daviess County.
Drew Isenberg added a 2-for-4 day with a double and four RBIs, and Nathaniel Roof was 2-for-5 with four RBIs. Blake Ginter was 2-for-4, while Ethan Madison and Dillon Maners added an RBI each.
Roof started and earned the win, allowing one earned run in four innings. He struck out two.
Bowling Green (14-4) was set to visit Owensboro Catholic on Thursday.
Barren County 5, Monroe County 1
Host Barren County claimed a 5-1 win over District 15 rival Monroe County on Wednesday.
Cash Moore was 2-for-2, Jackson Reece went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Jameson Buie was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Preston Jenkins also went 2-for-4 for the Trojans. Aiden Keeney added two RBIs and Cody Moore also drove in a run.
Hayes Atkinson started and earned the win after allowing one unearned run in five innings. He struck out five. Braxton Jenkins tossed two scoreless innings in relief to earn the save. He struck out two.
Barren County (7-12) was set to host South Warren on Thursday.
Butler County 8, Edmonson County 3
Butler County picked up an 8-3 road win over District 12 rival Edmonson County on Wednesday.
Cole Saling was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Gavin Minyard went 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Wildcats in the loss.
Butler County (7-8, 2-0) hosts Logan County on Friday.
Edmonson County (7-8, 2-2) was slated to host Monroe County on Thursday.
Softball
Edmonson County 3, Trinity (Whitesville) 1
Julie Norris went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs to lead visiting Edmonson County to a 3-1 win over District 12 foe Trinity (Whitesville) on Thursday.
Norris also started and earned the win with a complete game, allowing one unearned run off four hits while striking out three.
Annie Kiper added an RBI for the Lady Cats.
Edmonson County (5-9, 2-2) visits Monroe County on Friday.
Boys’ tennis
Greenwood 8, Brentwood Academy 1
Host Greenwood claimed an 8-1 win over Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) on Tuesday.
The Gators swept the singles competition, with No. 1 Dylan Dethridge, No. 2 Gary Zheng, No. 3 Seth Thomas, No. 4 Landon Trinh, No. 5 Johnathon Foust and No. 6 Tyler Sherrod all posting victories.
Greenwood took two of the three doubles matches. Zheng and Foust combined to win in No. 1 doubles, while Thomas and Sherrod teamed up to win the No. 2 doubles match.
Girls’ tennis
Greenwood 7, Brentwood Academy 2
Host Greenwood topped Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) 7-2 on Tuesday.
In singles play, the Lady Gators got wins from No. 1 Arden Dethridge, No. 3 Avery Overmohle, No. 5 Maria Crowe and No. 6 Jenny Zheng.
Greenwood swept doubles competition, with Overmohle and Greer Glosick winning at No. 1, Kate Young and Crowe claiming the victory at No. 2, and Dethridge and Zheng picking up the win at No. 3 doubles.