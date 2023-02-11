MORGANTOWN -- With a double-digit lead wiped out, the Butler County boys’ basketball team needed a way to get the momentum back during Friday’s game against visiting Edmonson County.
Sophomore guard Ty Price provided that spark with a game-high 40 points to lead the Bears past Edmonson County 66-63. Edmonson County rallied from 18 points down, but Price scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to allow Butler County to escape with the victory.
With the win, Butler County (18-8 overall, 4-2 District 12) finishes tied in the district standings with the Wildcats, forcing a draw to determine which team will be the top seed in the district tournament and which team will be seeded second.
“Ultimately what you want is a W,” Butler County coach Calvin Dockery said. “It wasn’t a pretty W, but we’ve grown. A couple of those games we lost earlier in the season, so it’s good to see them be able to pull one out.”
Edmonson County (15-11, 4-2) entered the night looking to earn the season sweep and lock up the one seed, but Butler County had different plans. It looked like the Bears would cruise to the win for about three quarters. Butler County scored the first five points and continued to lead the entire first half -- pushing the margin to 33-23 by halftime.
The lead ballooned to 47-29 after a 3-pointer from Price late in the third quarter before Edmonson County started to rally.
The Wildcats scored the final 11 points of the third quarter and opened the fourth with 3s from Will Alexander and Boden Bates to cut the deficit to 47-46.
“We started dropping our heads, letting them get open shots, not playing as hard as we could on defense,” Price said. “Once we picked that up, the offense obviously takes care of itself.”
Price’s layup briefly halted Edmonson County’s momentum, but the Wildcats were able to tie it 49-all on a 3 from Alexander. The Wildcats briefly took the lead when Braden Wall’s bucket made the score 51-50 with 4:28 left, but Price answered with a 3 to give the advantage back to Butler County.
Edmonson County tied it one more time before Price hit two free throws to give Butler County the lead back with 2:39 left. Butler County never relinquished the lead again as Price hit 11 out 12 free throws in the final two minutes and the Bears got a steal in the final seconds to secure the victory and prevent the Wildcats from a potential game-tying 3.
“It was a big win for us,” Price said. “Having the chance to get the one seed is very beneficial for our success in the district tournament.”
Price finished 11-for-21 from the field with five 3s and 13-for-14 from the free-throw line.
“The kid is tough,” Dockery said. “He’s a competitor. He’s played so many games through AAU and with the competition he has played, you trust him. He would be the first one to tell you he didn’t play a perfect game by any stretch of the imagination, but whenever we needed him to step up he was there.”
Justin Castlen added 13 points for the Bears.
Alexander had 19 to lead the Wildcats, while Wall added 12 points.
“We fouled a great free-throw shooter way too much,” Edmonson County coach Brad Johnson said. “He knows how to use his body and get into contact and all of that. We fouled at the most inopportune times.
“I’m proud of the guys, proud of the fight. This is a hard place to play. We fought and didn’t give up. That’s all you can ask of the kids.”
The two teams will draw to determine who will be the one seed and face Grayson County and who will be the two seed and face Whitesville Trinity. Edmonson County will host the tournament.
“The 4 could very well beat the 1,” Johnson said. “The 3 could beat the 2. I think the 4 beat the 1 last year. Every game is close -- good coaches, good players.
“We will be ready. We will try to have fun with it.”
Dockery agreed it should be a wide-open tournament.
“Our district gets overlooked so much, but we compete against each other and we know each other so well,” Dockery said. “Nobody in this district is going to back down any of the other teams. That is just the way it is. It’s fun to be a part of, though.”
ECHS 8 15 17 23 -- 63
BCHS 15 20 14 19 -- 66
EC -- Alexander 19, Wall 12, Mills 10, Highbaugh 8, Bates 7, Anderson 5, Bass 2.
BC -- Price 40, Castlen 13, Rice 7, Deweese 4, Laughing 2.
Butler County 46, Edmonson County 35, girls
After winning with a senior-laden team last year, the Lady Bears locked up the No. 1 seed again -- completing a perfect regular season in District 12 play for the second straight year.
“I think everybody just wrote us off and looked at that senior class, which were excellent leaders in all aspects,” Butler County coach Lexie Belcher said. “Everybody wrote us off, but we worked hard all off-season and all summer. We are still working hard every day. That just proves to you that we’ve earned it.
“Going 6-0 in the district is huge. I never would have thought that, but I’ve got girls stepping up in big ways. We are a team through and through.”
Butler County (17-8 overall, 6-0 District 12) got off to a slow start. Leading scorer Jenna Phelps picked up two quick fouls and spent most of the first half on the bench. Edmonson County (17-7, 4-2) took advantage, building an 11-1 lead late in the first quarter.
After starting 1-for-11 from the field the Lady Bears came roaring back with a 20-1 run to take control, although Edmonson County scored the final four points to trim the deficit to 21-18 at halftime.
“There's no doubt (Phelps) is our best player,” Belcher said. “We really rely on her, but it’s really nice to be able to step back and watch other girls step up and play their role.”
Edmonson County opened the second half with the first nine points to push in front 27-21, but the Lady Cats went cold again with Butler County responding with a 10-3 run to take a 31-30 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Bears pulled away from there, holding Edmonson County to five points in the final quarter.
“We were the No. 1 ranked defense in the state of Kentucky coming into this game and we didn’t look like it in the second quarter,” Edmonson County coach Bart Weaver said. “Our Achilles heel all year long has been scoring. We will go through droughts. Defense usually keeps us in -- and the rebounding. We are a good rebounding team, but tonight it wasn’t enough to overcome it. Hat's off to them, they really played hard.”
Ava Wilson led Butler County with 12 points, while Phelps added 11 points.
“This is very good for us,” Phelps said. “We really wanted (the one seed). We weren’t the favorites to get it, but we got it.”
Annie Kiper led Edmonson County with eight points.
ECHS 11 7 12 5 -- 35
BCHS 3 18 10 15 -- 46
EC -- Kiper 8, Williams 7, Webb 6, Swihart 4, Vincent 4, Cook 3, White 3.
BC -- Wilson 12, Phelps 11, Moore 9, Willoughby 6, Leach 5, Belcher 2, Miller 1.