South Warren freshman Ty Price had a game-high 32 points to lift the host Spartans to a 66-60 boys' basketball win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday night.
Andrew Linhardt added 14 points and Linkin Lockhart had 11 points for the Spartans.
Wyatt Coffee finished with a career-high 21 points, and Jordan Turner and Colton Costello each had 10 points for ACS.
South Warren (1-1) visits Logan County on Saturday. ACS (0-2) will host Metcalfe County on Thursday.
Greenwood 77, Owensboro Catholic 52
Greenwood's Cade Stinnett scored a game-high 25 points to pace the host Gators to a season-opening 77-52 win over Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday.
Aaron Brown posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Luke Stansbury also scored 11 points in the win. Lofton Howard added six points and seven rebounds for Greenwood (1-0), which shot 10-for-28 from 3-point range.
Parker Gray scored 17 points to lead Owensboro Catholic (0-1).
Greenwood returns to action Friday at North Laurel.
Butler County 70, Russellville 59
Jagger Henderson and Isaac Dockery combined for 41 points to lead host Butler County to a 70-59 win over Russellville on Tuesday.
Henderson finished with 21 points, while Dockery had 20. Brody Hunt also hit double digits with 16 points and Lawson Rice finished with eight points and seven rebounds for the Bears, who were 8-of-20 from 3-point range.
Butler County (1-0) plays at Bethlehem on Saturday. Russellville (0-1) visits Trinity (Whitesville) on Dec. 7.
Glasgow 62, Logan County 33
Sam Bowling finished with 14 points to lead visiting Glasgow to a 62-33 win over Logan County on Tuesday.
Ashton Cerwinske notched a near double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds, Jackson Poland had 12 points and six assists, and Javon Clark finished with eight points for the Scotties.
Glasgow (1-0) hosts Russell County on Friday. Logan County (0-2) hosts South Warren on Saturday.
Edmonson County 62, Nelson County 52
Trace Taylor tallied 21 points to boost host Edmonson County to a 62-52 win over Nelson County on Tuesday.
Evan Stice added 14 points for the Wildcats, who host Cumberland County on Saturday.
Metcalfe County 77, Warren East 73
Wyatt Blythe scored 25 points to help boost visiting Metcalfe County to a 77-73 win over Warren East on Tuesday.
Peyton Dial added 24 points and seven rebounds, and Jax Allen also had 24 points and six rebounds in the win for the Hornets.
Warren East (0-1) visits Cumberland County on Friday.
Girls
South Warren 53, ACS 52
Gracie Hodges scored 11 points to lift host South Warren over Allen County-Scottsville 53-52 on Tuesday.
McLaine Hudson had 10 points, Kiah Mitchell tallied eight points and seven rebounds, and Grace Maxwell scored eight points in the win for the Spartans.
Jaylee Covington tallied a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds for ACS. Chloe Cook and Aubrie Naiser each added 10 points, and Jayleigh Steenbergen had eight points for the Lady Patriots.
South Warren (1-0) visits Apollo on Thursday. ACS (0-2) hosts Metcalfe County on Tuesday.
Warren East 57, Metcalfe County 51
Natajia Alexander scored 22 points to spark host Warren East to a 57-51 win over Metcalfe County on Tuesday.
Reagan Lawson added 10 points and RaeEllen Jones finished with eight points and eight rebounds for the Lady Raiders.
Warren East (1-1) is at Cumberland County on Friday.
Greenwood 56, McLean County 41
Greenwood sophomore Leia Trinh reached the 1,000-point career scoring mark with 23 points against host McLean County in the Lady Gators' 56-41 win on Tuesday.
Greenwood (1-0) is at Christian County on Friday.
Logan County 55, Glasgow 35
Nora Epley tallied 15 points to boost host Logan County to a 55-35 win over Glasgow on Tuesday.
Gracie Borders added 14 points for the Lady Cougars in the win.
Mia Cassidy had 15 points and Khloe Hale tallied nine points and six rebounds for Glasgow (0-1), which hosts Russell County on Friday.
Logan County (1-0) hosts Butler County on Friday.