Warren East's Tray Price set a school record with a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown and added a 25-yard TD reception as the host Raiders rolled to a 41-6 win over Ohio County on Friday night.
Warren East regrouped from a season-opening shutout loss to Logan County with a strong effort from the special-teams unit. In addition to Price's punt return touchdown, the Raiders tallied another special teams score when Dratavyn Barber blocked a punt and Dane Parsley returned it for a touchdown.
"I thought defensively we played much better than we did a week ago," Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. "That was the main thing. We had a lot of three-and-outs and got some punts. We made some big plays on special teams."
Quinton Hollis led the Raiders with 109 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Isaiah Ghee was 4-of-8 passing for 70 yards and a touchdown. Trey Colson had two catches for 37 yards and Price finished with two catches for 36 yards and a score in the win.
The Raiders were next scheduled to visit Edmonson County on Sept. 2, but that game has been canceled.
Bowling Green 14, McCracken County 10
Bowling Green evened its season record to 1-1 with a 14-10 road win over McCracken County on Friday night.
Trailing 10-7 in the fourth quarter, the Purples got the go-ahead score on Matrix Halcomb's 10-yard touchdown run with 8:55 to play.
Bowling Green's defense held from there, recovering a fumble late to seal the win.
Tyler Moore added a touchdown run and finished with 78 rushing yards for the Purples.
Bowling Green is back in action Sept. 3 at Pleasure Ridge Park.
Logan County 49, Christian County 6
Visiting Logan County erupted for a 35-point second quarter to start a 49-6 rout of Christian County on Friday.
Down 6-0 after the first quarter, the Cougars broke through on Ryan Rayno's 5-yard touchdown run early in the second. Quarterback Davin Yates connected with Wyatt Blake on a 22-yard touchdown to make it 14-6, Rayno followed with a 13-yard TD run, and then Yates found JuVontre Dillard on a 3-yard TD pass.
Yates capped the second-quarter surge with a 49-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Yates was 7-of-10 passing for 81 yards and three touchdowns. Dillard had two catches for 16 yards and two TDs, while Blake tallied four catches for 46 yards and a score.
Ryan Rayno had a team-high 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Cade Johnson added a 23-yard touchdown run for Logan County (2-0), which next visits Russellville on Sept. 3.
Adair County 34, Barren County 26, 2OT
Visiting Adair County claimed a 34-26 double-overtime win over host Barren County in the Don Franklin Auto Trojan Trail Turf War nightcap on Friday.
Brady Cundiff's 10-yard touchdown run in the second overtime won it for the Indians when the Trojans couldn't match the score on their possession.
In the first OT period, Barren County went up 26-20 on Gage Allen's 10-yard TD run, but the Indians responded with a score to send it to the second overtime.
Drew Fisher paced the Trojans with 137 rushing yards and a touchdown. Donovan Bradshaw added 56 rushing yards and two TDs, and Allen had 25 rushing yards and a score.
Barren County (0-2) was set to next play at Russell County on Sept. 3, but that game has been canceled.
Glasgow 49, Russellville 35
Glasgow rolled up 461 rushing yards to top Russellville 49-25 on Friday.
Keiran Stockton led the Scotties with 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Hunter Scott tallied 111 rushing yards and three scores, and Andrew Phillips had 101 rushing yards and a touchdown. Glasgow quarterback John Carter Myers added 90 rushing yards in the win.
Defensively, Myers tallied five tackles and two interceptions and Connor Davis had three tackles and a blocked punt to lead the Scotties.
Russellville quarterback Lennon Ries was 11-of-20 passing for 125 yards and two touchdowns, and added 100 rushing yards and a score. Jaquis Todd had seven catches for 93 yards and a TD, Josh McMurry had two catches for 10 yards and a TD, Jovari Gamble tallied 60 rushing yards and a score, and Chevis Elliott also had a touchdown run for the Panthers.
Glasgow (1-1) hosts Monroe County on Sept. 3.
Russellville (1-1) hosts Logan County on Sept. 3.
ACS 42, Monroe County 12
Host Allen County-Scottsville rolled to a 42-12 win over Monroe County on Friday.
Patriots senior Jax Cooper had 53-yard touchdown run, caught a 16-yard TD pass and added a 38-yard punt return for a touchdown in the win.
ACS quarterback Payton Cope added a rushing touchdown and passed for two scores, including a 10-yard strike to Colton Costello in the first quarter.
The Patriots (1-1) next visit Greenwood on Sept. 3.