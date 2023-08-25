Warren East senior Macy Price scored a pair of goals and added an assist to help the Lady Raiders top Warren Central 5-1 in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 girls' soccer tournament championship Thursday at Logan County High School.
Zoe Witherspoon also scored a pair of goals, Deca Burr added a goal and an assist and Abbie Rigsby chipped in with an assist.
Goalkeeper Jaeleigh Childers tallied five saves for Warren East (7-0), which visits District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Warren Central (4-2-1) was scheduled to host Louisville Central on Saturday.
Barren County 3, Logan County 0
Hadley Adams scored a pair of goals and picked up an assist to lead host Barren County to a 3-0 win over Logan County on Thursday.
Kathrynn Dooley scored a goal, and Haley Mutter and Hannah Wilson added assists for the Trojanettes.
Goalkeepers Kassidy White and Emily Adams combined for seven saves to preserve the shutout for Barren County (4-3), which hosts District 15 foe Glasgow on Tuesday.
Logan County (3-4) visits District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Monroe County 4, Glasgow 0
Host Monroe County claimed a 4-0 win over Glasgow on Thursday.
Goalkeeper Ladeja Driver tallied four saves for Glasgow (0-5), which was set to visit District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Saturday.
Boys' soccer
FCA 4, Edmonson County 2
Host Foundation Christian Academy got goals from four different players in Thursday's 4-2 win over Edmonson County.
Logan Nix, Griffin Lohden, Caden Hickman and Olivia Gaskill each scored a goal for the Falcons.
Goalkeeper Caden Ayres tallied two saves for FCA (2-4), which next travels to play Fort Knox on Thursday.
Edmonson County (0-5) visits District 11 rival Butler County on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Warren East 3, Glasgow 0
Catherine Montgomery tallied nine kills to pace host Warren East to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-9) win over District 15 rival Glasgow on Thursday.
Kaydi Stunson added six kills, six digs and three aces, Baleigh Young also had six kills, two blocks and a pair of aces, and Kaytlin Miller tallied six kills, three blocks, six digs and three aces. Jada Knight finished with four aces, a pair of blocks, 29 assists and nine digs, Makenna Rine had 10 digs, Jamie Phelps had three kills and three digs and Mary Grace Jackson tallied five assists in the win.
Warren East (8-2 overall, 1-0 District 15) was scheduled to play in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament Saturday at Allen County-Scottsville.
Glasgow (1-3, 0-1) hosts Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
FCA 2, Russellville 0
Emma Jones totaled four kills and a pair of aces to lead host Foundation Christian Academy to a 2-0 (25-16, 25-19) win over Russellville on Thursday.
Sara Spalding added three kills and two aces, Dakota Fortney had two kills, Savannah Bradley tallied eight assists and five aces and Elliana Bastin chipped in with four aces in the win.
FCA (3-3) was set to take on host Oneida Baptist and Buckhorn in the Lady Mountaineer Classic on Saturday.
Mya Rangel had four aces for Russellville (0-6), which hosts Caverna on Tuesday.