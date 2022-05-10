Visiting Bowling Green rallied for 10 runs in the sixth inning to claim a 10-4 baseball win over District 14 rival Warren East on Monday.
Turner Nottmeier led the Purples at the plate with a 2-for-5 day with an RBI. Dillon Maners, Dom Davis, Trent Warden and Patrick Forbes drove in two runs apiece, and Nathaniel Roof also added an RBI.
Maners earned the win in relief after allowing one unearned run over five innings.
Maddox Tarrence was 3-for-4 with two RBIs to pace the Raiders. Braylen Lee was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Tray Price added a 2-for-5 day with a double.
Bowling Green (21-7 overall, 7-0 District 14) was set to host Warren East (19-10, 5-2) on Tuesday.
Greenwood 2, Franklin-Simpson 1
Greenwood starting pitcher Blake Marks tossed seven strong innings to boost the visiting Gators to a 2-1 win over Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
Marks earned the complete-game victory after allowing one run off two hits and a walk while striking out three batters.
Andrew Jolly and James Russell each drove in a run to lead the Gators.
Padon Vaughn tallied the lone RBI for the Wildcats. Franklin-Simpson starting pitcher Luke Richardson took the loss despite a complete-game outing. He allowing two runs (one earned) off six hits and a walk while striking out seven.
Greenwood (18-9) was slated to visit Metcalfe County on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson (16-12) was set to visit District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Edmonson County 21, Caverna 3
Host Edmonson County needed just three innings to roll past Caverna for a 21-3 win on Monday.
Andrew Talley went 2-for-2 with four RBIs, Cam Lich was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, Cole Saling was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Michael Mills was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Clay Clemmons was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Hunter Wilson and Levi Meredith added two RBIs each, and Alex Elkins, John Michael Meredith and Cole Baxter chipped in with an RBI apiece.
Edmonson County was 16-of-16 on stolen-base attempts in the win, with Mills, Lich and Will Alexander lead the way with three stolen bases each.
Ty Brantley started and earned the win with two scoreless innings. He struck out five.
Edmonson County (14-10) was set to visit Breckinridge County on Tuesday.
Logan County 3, Christian County 1
Logan County’s Chance Sweeney tossed a complete game to lift the visiting Cougars to a 3-1 win over Christian County on Monday.
Sweeney earned the win after allowing one run off six hits and two walks while striking out five.
Wyatt Blake was 2-for-4, Connor Binkley drove in two runs and Caleb McCoy added an RBI for the Cougars.
Logan County (18-9) was slated to visit District 13 foe Russellville on Tuesday.
Russell County 4, Barren County 0
Host Barren County dropped a 4-0 decision to Russell County on Monday.
Russell County starting pitcher Nathan Lawson hurled a no-hitter, walking three while striking out 13 over seven innings for the win.
Barren County (11-16) was scheduled to visit District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Softball
Greenwood 8, Logan County 1
Allyson Smith was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to boost host Greenwood to an 8-1 win over Logan County on Monday.
Mallory Jones added a 2-for-3 day with two doubles and two RBIs, Caydence Wolfe and Savannah White each had a double and an RBI, and Josi Morrison also added an RBI in the win.
Lady Gators starting pitcher Kayden Murray fired a complete game for the win, allowing one run off two hits while striking out 13.
Greenwood (25-3) hosts District 14 foe Bowling Green on Wednesday.
Logan County (14-12) was set to visit District 13 rival Russellville on Tuesday.
Butler County 11, Breckinridge County 10
Visiting Butler County prevailed for an 11-10 win over Breckinridge County on Monday.
Karrington Hunt was 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead the Lady Bears. Mia Thomas added a 2-for-4 day with two home runs and two RBIs, Madison Clark was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Parker Willoughby was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and MacKenzie Coleman also drove in two runs in the win.
Tinslea Belcher picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief.
Butler County (15-13) hosts Greenwood on Thursday.
Edmonson County 10, Caverna 0
Edmonson County starting pitcher Alexa Henderson fired a one-hit shutout as the host Lady Cats won 10-0 in five innings over Caverna on Monday.
Henderson added a 3-for-4 day at the plate. In the circle, she struck out 10 batters. Edmonson’s Annie Kiper was 2-for-4 with a double, Hallie Cassady had a double and two RBIs, and Taylor Minyard, Rayleigh Moon, Kaylee Ann Sanders and Callie Webb each drove in a run.
Edmonson County (9-13) was scheduled to host Glasgow on Tuesday.
Barren County 9, Franklin-Simpson 7
Lilie Broady was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs to boost visiting Barren County to a 9-7 win over Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
Broady also pitched a complete game to earn the win for the Trojanettes. Cora Bogue added a 2-for-4 day with a double and an RBI, Alyssa Curtis drove in two runs, and Mary Schalk tallied a double and an RBI.
Gracie Arnemann was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to lead the host Lady Wildcats. Maggie Mcbrayer was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Hanna Arthur, Shelby Caudill and Lexi Holleman each tallied an RBI.
Barren County (15-7) hosts District 15 foe Allen County-Scottsville on Wednesday.
Franklin-Simpson (19-7) was set to visit District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.