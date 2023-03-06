Barren County's Eli Brooks (12) has a shot blocked by Bowling Green's Mason Ritter (4) during Bowling Green’s 51-46 victory over Barren County in the fourth region semi’s at E.A. Diddle Arena on Monday. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Deuce Bailey (2) controls the ball while Barren County's Blaine Watson ( 5) defends during Bowling Green’s 51-46 victory over Barren County in the fourth region semi’s at E.A. Diddle Arena on Monday. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Makayelus Wardlow (12) puts up a shot while Barren County's Tate Spillman (2) defends during Bowling Green’s 51-46 victory over Barren County in the fourth region semi’s at E.A. Diddle Arena on Monday. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Luke Idlett (20) and Barren County's Brey Bewley (3) battle for a loose ball during Bowling Green’s 51-46 victory over Barren County in the fourth region semi’s at E.A. Diddle Arena on Monday. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
From left: Barren County's Tate Spillman (2), Barren County's Eli Brooks (12), and Barren County's Aiden Miller (24) react during Bowling Green’s 51-46 victory over Barren County in the fourth region semi’s at E.A. Diddle Arena on Monday. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Mason Ritter (4) dunks during Bowling Green’s 51-46 victory over Barren County in the fourth region semi’s at E.A. Diddle Arena on Monday. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Barren County's Taylor Ogles ( 21) puts up a shot while eBowling Green's Mason Ritter (4) defends during Bowling Green’s 51-46 victory over Barren County in the fourth region semi’s at E.A. Diddle Arena on Monday. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Barren County's Aiden Miller ( 24) drives to the basket while Bowling Green's Mason Ritter (4) defends during Bowling Green’s 51-46 victory over Barren County in the fourth region semi’s at E.A. Diddle Arena on Monday. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
It’s now a decade of excellence for the Bowling Green boys’ basketball team, which punched its ticket to the Region 4 final for a 10th straight year after a 51-46 win over Barren County in the semifinals of the region tournament on Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Junior forward Mason Ritter dominated the paint and the Purples held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Trojans to advance to earn another trip to the region final.
“Give Barren County a lot of credit, they never quit,” BG coach D.G. Sherrill said. “They never do. They played really hard. In these tournaments you have to find ways to win basketball games and I thought we dug deep a little bit.”
Bowling Green (26-8) set the tone early, taking an 8-2 lead behind six points from Ritter. The advantage grew to 17-7 by the end of the quarter before Barren County used a 12-2 run to tie the score midway through the second.
The Purples were able to respond right before half, despite Deuce Bailey picking up his third foul, scoring the final five points to make the score 24-19 at halftime.
Bowling Green got the lead back to double digits midway through the third when a Braylon Banks jumper made the score 34-24. The margin continued to increase, growing to 46-31 after a Ritter bucket with 5:16 left.
Barren County (21-13) started to chip away, cutting the deficit to 48-42 with 1:23 remaining. The Trojans had a chance to get closer after BG missed two front ends of one-and-ones, but couldn’t convert. The Purples put the game away with three made free throws in the final 47 seconds.
“We’ve got a nice group of kids,” Sherrill said. “They are working hard. We will just see how this goes tomorrow night.”
Ritter had a huge night, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.
“I knew in previous games they had been really rough,” Ritter said. “If you don’t get your position first, they are going to push you off the block. I just went in there and held my spot to be in a good rebounding position. If you pump fake and they jump ,you can get all the points that you need.”
Bowling Green's MJ Wardlow added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Aiden Miller led Barren County with 12 points and nine rebounds. Eli Brooks added 11 points, while Tate Spillman finished with 10.
“We were down five at the half and in good shape,” Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. “The run they went on there (in the fourth), we got down 15, that was too much to overcome especially at that point.
“You have to score a little against those guys. They are really good defensively, but ultimately you are probably not going to beat them scoring 46.”
Bowling Green faces Warren Central in the region championship at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.