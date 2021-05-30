The Bowling Green baseball team passed its first postseason test in convincing fashion, beating Greenwood 13-1 in five innings in the District 14 semifinals on Sunday at Greenwood High School.
Bowling Green (30-5) jumped out to a big early lead and starting pitcher Carson Myers took it from there as the Purples advanced to Monday’s District 14 title game and earned a berth in the Region 4 Tournament, which begins Saturday at the site of district winners.
BG coach Nathan Isenberg said his team showed poise from the very first pitch.
“This last week of games we have had some tough teams in there,” Isenberg said. “The other night we had Hopkinsville and they threw their three best arms at us. I thought that was a great warmup for this. It’s one day at a time and you can’t look too far ahead.
“We talked about that -- the team that makes it bigger than it is will usually be the team that goes home. You have to try and keep these games to one game at a time and keep it in perspective.”
The top seed got the offense going with a bang, with a leadoff homer from Eli Burwash in the bottom of the first inning. Five batters later, Myers helped his own cause with a grand slam that made the score 5-0 and chased Greenwood starter Matthew Brown.
“The district series when we saw them, I got a lot of off-speed (pitches),” Myers said. “I knew that since it had been a while I would most likely get some fastballs because they would think I was sitting off-speed. First pitch I was sitting fastball down the middle and did what I was supposed to with it.”
Myers didn’t allow a hit until the fourth when Greenwood (21-14) got back-to-back hits from Braxton Garner and Rhett Dysholm, scratching across an unearned run to cut the deficit to 5-1.
Bowling Green responded with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth, sending 14 batters to the plate. The rally featured five hits -- including RBI singles from Myers, Blake Ginter and Dillon Maners.
“We had some good BP earlier before we got here,” Isenberg said. “These guys know how to play baseball. School’s out, so now this is our focus.”
Myers finished it off with a perfect fifth, earning the win with a two-hit, five-inning shutout. He struck out five and walked one.
“It’s no surprise with Carson on the mound,” Isenberg said. “He’s had a great year. He pounded the zone. He went after hitters with fastballs and had good stuff today.”
Bowling Green finished with 10 hits -- two each from Myers, Ginter and Patrick Forbes.
The Purples will face Warren East for the district championship at 6 p.m. on Monday at Greenwood High School. Bowling Green beat the Raiders twice in the regular season -- a 5-4 win at Bowling Green and an 11-1 victory at Warren East.
“We want to be district champs,” Isenberg said. “You get the ability to host a first-round game. We feel pretty comfortable playing at Stahl Field, so we want to keep it going.”
GHS 000 10 -- 1 2 3
BGHS 500 8X -- 13 10 1
WP: Myers LP: Brown