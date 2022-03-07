The streak continues for the Bowling Green boys’ basketball team after a 78-47 win over Clinton County in the Region 4 semifinals on Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Bowling Green (26-6) got a near-perfect night from senior guard Turner Buttry to roll past the Bulldogs and advance to the region title game for a ninth straight year.
With Buttry the only returning starter entering the season, the streak appeared to be in jeopardy -- but Monday’s win provided the exclamation point for a return that players and coaches within the program that was possible from day one.
“We talked about it all year long,” BG coach D.G. Sherrill said. “I think I saw a poll earlier in the year where somebody had us seventh in the region and I will say it again, I wish those six teams in front of us would schedule us. I think our guys have remained humble. They’ve been hungry all year long to prove a point, to get back to this game we are playing tomorrow night.”
Bowling Green wasted little time getting going in Monday’s semifinal -- scoring the first 15 points and building a 20-4 lead after the first quarter.
“Everything that could go wrong that took away our chance to win happened early in this game,” Clinton County coach Todd Messer said. “We missed some shots in the paint … found ourselves down 12-0 right off the bat. Now we have to play a little faster and make some shots to get back in it.”
The Purples' lead grew to 39-21 at halftime. Buttry took over in the third, hitting six 3-pointers in the quarter as the lead ballooned to 36.
Buttry finished with 29 points in three quarters, going 9-for-10 from the field -- 8-for-9 from 3-point range. The only miss came on his final shot of the night.
“I think it was pretty neat,” Buttry said. “I think what was more neat was when I was on fire my teammates, they kind of started giving me the ball and getting out of the way. I didn’t even ask for them to do that. I thought that was pretty cool.”
MJ Wardlow added 12 points, while Elijah Starks added 10 points.
Blake Melton led Clinton County (22-9) with 10 points.
“We knew what kind of challenge it was going to be,” Sherrill said. “We had to get the game going as fast as we could tonight. We knew our transition game was going to be our best opportunity to win the game.”
Bowling Green will face Warren Central for the Region 4 championship at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena. It will be the fourth time the two schools have met for the region title in the last five years.
BGHS 20 19 30 9 -- 78
CCHS 4 17 13 13 -- 47
BG -- Buttry 29, MJ Wardlow 12, E. Starks 10, Lin 9, Bailey 6, Gurley 4, Ritter 3, Barber 2, Bratton 2, J. Wardlow 1.
CC -- Melton 10, Cross 8, C. Davis 8, Delk 8, Young 6, Hay 3, Poore 2, Stockton 2.
Warren Central 70, Barren County 37
The Dragons' defense dominated from the start -- sending Warren Central back to the region title game after failing to make the region tournament last season.
“It feels good,” Warren Central junior guard Izayiah Villafuerte said. “We need to make our own legacy at Warren Central and that is what we are trying to do. We just need to lock in and get to Rupp.”
Warren Central (25-3) forced 22 turnovers, outscoring Barren County 31-8 in points off turnovers. The Dragons used a 14-0 run to build a commanding 19-4 lead late in the first and continued to pull away from there -- leading by as much as 36 points in the second half.
“We are really guarding at a high rate and it’s helping us offensively,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “We ain’t hit that A+ offensive game, but it is coming because we are guarding and rebounding.
“Our kids played hard and fought. They are locked in right now, so focused.”
Jaiden Lawrence led the way for Warren Central with 17 points. Omari Glover had 14 points, while Damarion Walkup added 13 points.
Aden Nyekan had 11 points to lead Barren County (17-13), with Mason Griggs adding 10 points.
“(Turnovers) is one of the things you can’t do, especially the live ball ones that lead to their points because they are so good offensively without that,” Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. “And they shot the 3 so well -- even from the tip ,it seemed like.
“They are really good and you have to give them a lot of credit. We had to do some things to give ourselves a chance that we didn’t do. We didn’t need them to go crazy from 3.”
Warren Central will face Bowling Green for the fourth time this season with the winner advancing to face Region 7 champion Louisville Male in the Boys’ Sweet 16 next week at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The Dragons won two out of three against Bowling Green this season, including a 68-42 win in the District 14 Tournament.
“It’s going to be a battle,” Unseld said. “It’s going to be a war. I’ll tell everybody, you have to take the games we have played and throw them out. They are well-coached. They are physical. They have a great senior leader in Buttry -- a Mr. Basketball candidate. He deserves to get that. He’s led a young team to this point. We’ve got our hands full tomorrow.
“I like my team. Coach Sherrill likes his team. Let’s see what happens tomorrow.”
WCHS 22 18 15 15 -- 70
BCHS 6 9 11 11 -- 37
WC -- Lawrence 17, Glover 14, Walkup 11, Unseld 8, Jefferson 6, Villafuerte 5, Whitney 5, Barnett 4.
BC -- Nyekan 11, Griggs 10, Poynter 6, Miller 5, C. Stephens 2, Brooks 2, Beckham 1.