Mark Spader described last week's second-round playoff win as possibly one of the sloppier big games he's been around.
Bowling Green gave up a 13-point lead to South Warren and had to score in the final minute before holding off the Spartans to advance past the district championship round of the postseason.
The Purples are now trying to clean up their play before heading to South Oldham on Friday looking for the program's first region title since 2016.
"We love our team and I love this locker room. I love how our team competes," the second-year Bowling Green head coach said. " … We do some stupid things at times. My mantra this week is 'play smart.' Let's be smart. Let's play smart and be more positive and try to make sure we do the little things, because we give such great effort and I know they want to try to spend another week together."
Bowling Green (8-3) got of to a fast start against the Spartans, with Javeius Bunton taking a 47-yard run to the end zone in the game's opening series. Another start like that could prove beneficial against an 11-1 South Oldham team that hasn't lost since the season opener, when it fell to Christian Academy-Louisville in overtime, 6-0. The Dragons have allowed only 6.3 points per game this season and are winning by an average of 38.8 points.
"Coach Spader always tell us to never dip your hand in the water and feel for it and go, 'Oh, it feels good to go in,' " senior lineman Frank Jones said. "Just go into the game because we know what we can do."
After that point, the offense slowed against the Spartans. The Purples threw for just 27 yards and rushed for 158, but held South Warren to just 203 yards of offense in the win.
"Neither one of us blew it up offensively last week. It was a throwback type of game," Spader said." Our offense is still going to try to do the things we're trying to do -- we're going to run the ball, we've got play action off of it and try to go down field a little bit."
Bunton is the team's leading rusher with 593 yards and eight touchdowns on 86 attempts. JaVyan Collins and Evan Spader each have over 250 yards rushing and eight and three touchdowns, respectively. Collins punched in the game-winner against the Spartans. Conner Cooper, who took over as starter in the second half of the regular-season meeting with South Warren, has thrown for 1,241 yards and 14 touchdowns on 91-of-148 passing this season.
Spader points to South Oldham senior defensive end Luke Clark as somebody the Purples' offense will need to look out for, but knows the Dragons have several play makers on the defensive side. Clark leads the team with 86 tackles, including 26 for a loss.
With the offense struggling last week, senior DeVito Tisdale was called to action on offense. The Division I-recruited defender had four carries for 43 yards to provide a spark for the Purples. Tight end Jordan Dingle also switched sides of the ball to make plays and swatted a fourth-down pass late. Sharing players offensively and defensively is always on the table, according to Spader.
"I know I can play offense at any play and I was just ready," Tisdale said. "They just called my name and I was ready for it."
Bowling Green will be facing a triple-option offense Friday that's put up 45.2 points per game this season. Quarterback Anthony Pierce has thrown for 1,150 yards and 18 touchdowns on 58-of-80 passing and Keaton Martin leads a group of seven players with over 100 rushing yards on the season. Martin has 1,111 yards and 22 touchdowns on 138 attempts. Ethan Bednarczyk has 32 receptions for 636 yards and 12 scores.
"Get them off the field every chance we can get. Get them off the field and that's (the key)," Tisdale said. "Just play Bowling Green football."
South Oldham advanced to the state semifinals last year, but Bowling Green hasn't been to the third round since 2017, when it lost to South Warren. The Purples last claimed a region title in 2016, when they went on to win the program's second-straight state title and fifth this decade. If the teams with the strongest Ratings Percentage Index win Friday, the winner in Crestwood would travel to Covington Catholic for a state semifinal game.
"This year we're just taking to account that we have to keep being great, because if we're not being great, then we're not going to win region," Jones said. "We have to win region to continue toward the ultimate goal, which is the state championship."
