After Greenwood scored 10 straight points to pull within a touchdown Friday in a Class 5A state playoff first-round game, host Bowling Green needed to come up with an answer.
The Purples, who'd punted the ball away on their previous five possessions, found the solution with a 56-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter to tally a vital touchdown that helped secure a 24-10 victory over the Gators.
The win sets up a rematch next week against district rival South Warren, which rolled to a 36-7 win over Bowling Green in the regular season.
To earn that shot at redemption against the Spartans, the Purples had to withstand a Greenwood team looking to prove it's much better than it showed in a 38-8 loss to Bowling Green in the regular season.
Down 17-0 at halftime, Greenwood finally got something going in the third quarter. Starting at their own 16-yard-line, the Gators put together a seven-play, 84-yard drive capped by quarterback James Salchli's 13-yard touchdown pass to Marquese Trussell.
"They took care of the ball this game – they had some fatal turnovers the last time we played – and they were better defensively," Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said. "I knew they would come back and give us their best shot."
Both offenses then went dormant, trading punts twice before the Purples punted it away again late in the third quarter. Greenwood (7-4) got rolling again when Salchli connected with Trussell on a 35-yard strike to open the ensuing drive, and Drew Smothers' 26-yard field goal pulled the Gators to within a touchdown at 17-10 with 11:48 to play.
Bowling Green (6-5) snapped back on its next drive. Purples freshman quarterback Deuce Bailey found Nat Love for a 20-yard pass completion, and four plays later hit Davis Moran for a 23-yard touchdown strike that pushed the lead back to 24-10.
"I feel like they came out pretty well in the second half," Moran said of Greenwood. "They didn't give up, so we had to answer back when we had some adversity."
Spader said avoiding penalties and negative plays made all the difference on the drive.
"It's amazing when you don't get behind the sticks how successful you can be on offense," Spader said. "We just had those drives there in the mid part of the game where we're looking at the second-and-15s, third-and-18s and that's just tough to run offense like that. So stay on schedule, keep the ball moving, good things happen."
The Gators still had time, but their next three drives ended on interceptions by Tyler Moore and then back-to-back picks by Wick Dotson.
One last Greenwood drive after the Gators recovered a fumble on Dotson's interception return stalled at the Bowling Green 21 as time ran out.
"I thought our kids played extremely hard and did some good things," Howard said. "We just needed one or two more breaks in that one and I think it could've went either way. They've got a great football team. I'm so proud of our kids for the way they fought for the entire season and the seniors for their entire career."
Bailey finished with three touchdown passes on 13-of-23 passing for 195 yards, finding Bert Kibawa on a 15-yard TD pass in the first quarter and a 13-yard TD pass to Easton Barlow in the second sandwiched around a Colin Fratus 28-yard field goal as the Purples opened a 17-0 lead by halftime.
"I just think at the half, we relaxed and they didn't," Spader said. "They came back out fighting and we had a point there where I wondered how we were going to handle that adversity, but I was proud of our kids for settling back in and doing what they're coached to do, and we were able to somewhat take control of the game."
Salchli was 15-of-32 passing for 188 yards, while Trussell finished with six catches for 90 yards to lead the Gators.
Now its on to South Warren for the second round of the playoffs and Moran expects it to be a good one.
"It'll be an intense game – physical, fast," Moran said. "We've played them many a time, so nothing new probably."
GHS 0 0 7 3 – 10
BGHS 7 10 0 7 – 24
First quarter
BGHS – Bert Kibawa 15 pass from Deuce Bailey (Colin Fratus kick), 5:12
Second quarter
BGHS – Fratus 28 field goal, 11:55
BGHS – Easton Barlow 13 pass from Bailey (Fratus kick), 2:46
Third quarter
GHS – Marquese Trussell 13 pass from James Salchli (Drew Smothers kick), 8:39
Fourth quarter
GHS – Smothers 26 field goal, 11:48
BGHS – Davis Moran 23 pass from Bailey (Fratus kick), 8:36