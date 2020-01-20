The Bowling Green Purples and Warren Central Dragons continue to trade the top spot in the Daily News Area Top 10, with BGHS claiming the top spot in this week's poll.
Bowling Green was the No.1 team two weeks ago, but lost the spot to the Dragons last week. In their first matchup of the season on Monday, BGHS topped the Dragons at home 79-62.
The Purples edged Warren Central by two points in the poll -- receiving six first-place votes. The Dragons garnered four first-place votes.
Logan County climbs a spot to third with Greenwood fourth and South Warren fifth.
Butler County, Barren County, Glasgow, Clinton County and Franklin-Simpson rounds out the boys' poll.
The top four remain the same in the girls' poll. Bowling Green is a unanimous number one, with Barren County second, Russell County third and Glasgow fourth.
Warren East climbs a spot to fifth, while South Warren drops a spot to sixth.
Greenwood, Edmonson County, Logan County and Russellville round out the girls' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Elliott Pratt; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Chad Young of WKCT 930 AM in Bowling Green; Brian Talley of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Mansfield of SouthernKyPreps.com; and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Ten voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (6) 15-3 96 2
2. Warren Central (4) 11-6 94 1
3. Logan County 14-3 73 4
3. Greenwood 11-7 72 3
5. South Warren 11-7 51 5
6. Butler County 13-4 41 7
7. Barren County 10-6 31 8
8. Glasgow 9-9 30 6
9. Clinton County 14-6 28 9
10. Franklin-Simpson 9-7 20 10
Others receiving votes: Metcalfe County 13, Allen County-Scottsville 1.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (10) 14-5 100 1
2. Barren County 14-4 87 4
3. Russell County 16-3 80 3
4. Glasgow 14-3 72 4
5. Warren East 9-5 56 6
6. South Warren 10-10 50 5
7. Greenwood 8-6 36 7
8. Edmonson County 10-7 30 -
9. Logan County 8-10 18 8
10. Russellville 11-7 10 10
Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 9, Metcalfe County 1, Warren Central 1.
