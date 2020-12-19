LEXINGTON – A season that began with uncertainty ended with celebration for the Bowling Green football team, which claimed its seventh state title in program history with a 17-7 win over Owensboro in the Class 5A state final on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Bowling Green (10-2) used another strong defensive effort to hold in check Owensboro’s high-powered offense led by quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and claim the program’s first title since 2016.
Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said titles are always special, but winning in a season in doubt on a daily basis due to the coronavirus made it even more special.
“What a crazy season and what a great end for us,” Spader said. “When we knew we were going to have a season, and then we knew we were going to have a playoffs, we as a team said, ‘It’s gonna be a strange, special season. We have had some special teams in the history of our program. I think you will earmark yourself as one of the most special ones because of all the things they have had to go through to get to this game.’ ”
Bowling Green junior linebacker Tyler Moore, named the most outstanding player of the game, said all the hard work and uncertainty was worth it for a state title.
“(The state title) means everything,” Moore said. “I wouldn’t want to be out here with anybody else. We are all family.”
The Purples used quick starts in the previous postseason games prior to Saturday’s final, but it took a little longer to get going against Owensboro.
Bowling Green went three-and-out on its first two series on offense before finally breaking through with a 13-play, 41-yard drive capped by a Colin Fratus field goal to give the Purples a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Purples were unable to capitalize on an interception near midfield, but did take advantage of a short punt at the end of Owensboro’s next drive that gave BG the ball at the Owensboro 23.
Three plays later Bowling Green found the end zone, with quarterback Conner Cooper turning a bad snap into a scramble for a 22-yard touchdown run that made the score 10-0 late in the first half.
Bowling Green's defense forced its second turnover of the day midway through the third to set the stage for University of Kentucky’s signee Jordan Dingle’s 2-yard touchdown run that gave the Purples a commanding 17-0 advantage.
The defense took it from there, stopping a pair of lengthy Owensboro drives in the fourth quarter. The Red Devils' only score came with 3:17 left on a 4-yard pass from Wimsatt to Kendrick Williams.
“I love everybody on this team,” BG senior linebacker Rece Jones said. “Each and every one is a brother to me. To do it with this group of guys is awesome.”
Wimsatt finished 31-for-60 passing for 279 yards and added 35 yards on the ground for Owensboro.
Javy Bunton ran for 73 yards for the Purples. Cooper had 83 yards passing and 59 rushing, while Dingle had five catches for 42 yards.
“Our offense took care of the ball, did what they were supposed to do,” Spader said. “They picked up points when they had the opportunity. Our defense knew the challenge that we had. Wimsatt is such an outstanding player.
“... We executed everything we planned this week in practice. Anytime we have done that, we have had success on game night. I’m so proud of the kids.”
BGHS 0 10 7 0 – 17
OHS 0 0 0 7 – 7
Second quarter
BG - Colin Fratus 24 field goal, 9:02
BG - Conner Cooper 22 run (Fratus kick), 1:54
Third quarter
BG - Jordan Dingle 1 run (Fratus kick), 4:53
Fourth quarter
OHS - Kendrick Williams 4 pass from Gavin Wimsatt (Andrew Lanz kick), 3:15
