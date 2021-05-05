The Bowling Green baseball team kept rolling along with a 2-0 win over South Warren on Wednesday at Harold Stahl Field.
Carson Myers tossed a complete game two-hitter and Bowling Green (18-3 overall, 6-0 District 14) clinched the top seed in the district tournament while running its win streak to 13.
“That’s always a goal, but also part of that is if you don’t get the one seed you definitely want to make sure you are playing your best ball in May,” Bowling Green coach Nathan Isenberg said. “We definitely wanted that one seed. It is what you are always shooting for. You go out and play every day to win, so it is important.”
Myers and South Warren starter Coleman House threw up zeroes through the first four innings with Bowling Green held to two hits and South Warren to two base runners.
The Purples finally broke through in the fifth inning.
Patrick Forbes singled to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Blake Ginter. Maddox Burr followed with a bunt for a hit, with a throwing error on the play allowing Forbes to score and Burr to move to third.
Two batters later, Turner Nottmeir’s bunt single made the score 2-0.
“We hit (House) hard several times, just right at guys,” Isenberg said. “I figured it would come down to a bunt or a steal. We got down three really good bunts in one inning. With our speed, we are going to make it a tough play.”
Myers ran into trouble in the sixth as South Warren (13-6, 4-2) loaded the bases with two outs, but got a pop up to end the threat. The lefty then struck out the side to finish it off in the seventh.
“It was awesome,” Myers said. “(Coach) left me in there because he trusted me and had confidence in me to do what I had to do to get out of the inning.”
Myers struck out 11 and walked two, following up Eli Burwash’s two-hitter in the series opener on Monday.
“Any time you hold a team like that to four hits in two games and only two runs -- and they were both unearned -- you know you are doing a great job on the mound,” Isenberg said. “I can’t say enough about that.”
House took the loss, allowing two runs and five hits in five innings.
Despite losing the series, the Spartans can still clinch the two seed during next week’s two-game series against Warren East with one win. South Warren also clinches at least the three seed if Greenwood loses once to Bowling Green.
“I’m not unhappy with my team at all,” South Warren coach Chris Gage said. “We are a young team. We don’t have a lot of guys with a lot of experience. We are learning. I like how our guys competed, but we made some mistakes.”
SWHS 000 000 0 - 0 2 2
BGHS 000 020 X - 2 5 1
WP: Myers LP: House