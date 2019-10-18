The Bowling Green Purples dominated every aspect of Friday night’s homecoming game against the Christian County Colonels, winning 49-0 behind a sterling offensive effort and timely stops by the defense.
Purples coach Mark Spader still wasn’t particularly pleased with his team’s slow start, blaming the sluggish first quarter on taking two days off for fall break.
“I like how our kids came out and got after it though,” Spader said. “Picked things up and took care of business for our second district win.”
The Purples opened the scoring with a 6-yard run by Jayvan Collins, giving Bowling Green a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Bowling Green blew the game open in the second quarter starting with Connor Cooper’s 45-yard touchdown pass to Elvin FoFanah.
“I saw the guy coming,” FoFanah said. “I had to put on a couple moves for him and I scored.”
Following a punt by Christian County, the Purples extended their lead with another air attack. Tight end Jordan Dingle caught a short pass from Cooper and broke several tackles on his way to the end zone.
After another Christian County punt, Bowling Green took over at the Colonels’ 35 with 1:37 remaining. However, following a false start penalty, Cooper threw an interception, appearing to kill the Purples’ hopes of extending their lead before halftime.
The Bowling Green defense rose to the occasion, with Dingle coming up with a strip-sack on Christian County’s quarterback Donta Abren. Linebacker Billy Larkin recovered the ball, and Bowling Green was back in business at the Christian County 4-yard line.
One play later, Scotty Brown took the ball on an end-around and found the end zone, a 4-yard score that gave the Purples a 28-0 halftime lead.
The second half began with a scare for the Purples, who fumbled on the first offensive play of the third quarter. Fortunately for Bowling Green, its defense came up big again, this time with an interception by Jacob Deglow.
The Purples wouldn’t be denied on the following drive, with Cooper keeping it himself on an 8-yard touchdown run. The following Christian County drive went three-and-out.
Evan Spader blocked the ensuing punt and recovered the ball himself at the Christian County 6-yard line.
Evan Spader followed the defensive effort with a 3-yard touchdown run on the Purples’ offensive drive.
“I kind of love him very much so it was cool to see that,” Mark Spader said of his son’s effort. “But we’ve got a number of seniors that play real hard. Proud of him for that play.”
Bowling Green wasn’t quite done offensively, finishing the game with an 18-yard touchdown run by Matrix Halcomb. The game ended with the Purples taking a 49-0 victory.
The win moved the Purples to 5-2 on the season. Bowling Green will play at Greenwood next week.
BG 7 21 14 7 – 49
CC 0 0 0 0 – 0
First quarter
BG- Jayvan Collins, 6 run, (Dalton Major kick) 2:52.
Second quarter
BG- Connor Cooper 45 pass to Elvin FoFanah, (Major kick) 9:45.
BG- Cooper 28 pass to Jordan Dingle, (Major kick) 5:12.
BG- Scotty Brown, 4 run, (Major kick) 0:49.
Third quarter
BG- Cooper, 8 run, (Major kick) 7:04.
BG- Evan Spader, 3 run, (Major kick) 4:31.
Fourth quarter
BG- Matrix Halcomb, 18 run, (Major kick) 9:04.{&end}
