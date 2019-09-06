The Warren Central offense looked to continue its magic, but it was the Bowling Green Purples who flexed their muscles in a 56-0 win over the Dragons on Friday at Warren Central.
Bowling Green held Class 4A’s leading passer Dre Boyd – who entered the night with 857 yards in two games – to 50 yards, forcing five turnovers, to cruise to the win and extend Warren Central’s losing streak to 38 games.
“For us defensively, for what we have done to this point and the big plays we have given up in games, I was very proud because we challenged them all week,” BG coach Mark Spader said. “We were like, ‘Look, we keep putting ourselves down by two scores in every game with big touchdown passes. Let’s eliminate those. If they score, they score, but make them work for it.’
“Our kids hustled around, did what they had been coached all week and got some really good athletes down in space.”
The Purples dominated the first half, forcing five turnovers and scoring on seven of nine possessions.
Bowling Green only needed three plays to get on the board – a 52-yard screen pass from Conner Cooper to Javy Bunton – and the Purples kept rolling from there.
BG missed a field goal on the next possession but scored on six straight after that to take a commanding 50-0 halftime advantage.
Max Payne ran one in from eight yards out midway through the first, then found Jordan Dingle in the right corner of the end zone on the next possession.
Ja’vyan Collins’ 13-yard touchdown run capped the first-quarter scoring, with Dez Wilson and Cooper hooking up for a 25-yard TD pass early in the second – with the two-point conversion making it 36-0 and starting the KHSAA-mandated running clock with 10:23 left in the period.
The Purples would score twice more in the half, with Payne connecting on TD passes to Wilson and Elvin Fofanah, and the Dragons were unable to do much with Boyd throwing four interceptions in the half – two each by Vito Tisdale and Tucker Prieskorn.
“We just played good coverage,” Prieskorn said. “Our main thing was the first two games Dre Boyd was able to scramble. He’s a heck of an athlete, but our D-line kept really good contain, made him sit back and throw the ball and we played the ball really well tonight.”
The Purples emptied the bench in the second half, with the lone touchdown coming on a Spencer Newman pass to Patrick Hightower.
BG’s defense kept the shutout, with a 45-yard run by Deangelo Patterson the bulk of the Dragons’ 96 yards of total offense.
Boyd finished 5-for-22 passing, with his longest pass covering 23 yards.
“It was obvious I didn’t have them prepared to play that magnitude of a rivalry game,” Warren Central coach Cary Fowler said. “I just told them, ‘I am going to take the heat for it.’ Games like this make you grow and learn. Give credit to Mark and what he did. He had his guys ready to play. Our guys weren’t ready.”
Payne threw for 126 yards for the Purples, while Cooper threw for 125 yards. Wilson had six catches for 109 yards. Bowling Green finished with 340 yards of offense – 289 in the air.
“They both looked really sharp out there,” Spader said of his quarterback duo. “At the end of the day if our offense is moving down the field and getting in the end zone, so be it. They are battling away in there. I am sure we will go in there and look at the film and correct some things. Of course the level of play is going to go up with Louisville PRP next week, where we finally get a home game.”
Both teams return to action Sept. 13. Bowling Green will host Pleasure Ridge Park at 6:30 p.m., while Warren Central plays at South Warren at 7 p.m.
BGHS 28 22 6 0 – 56
WCHS 0 0 0 0 – 0
First quarter
BG – Javy Bunton 52 pass from Conner Cooper (Dalton Major kick), 9:48
BG – Max Payne 8 run (Major kick), 7:32
BG – Jordan Dingle 7 pass from Payne (Major kick), 3:09
BG – Ja’vyan Collins 13 run (Major kick), 1:22
Second quarter
BG – Dez Wilson 25 pass from Cooper (Elvin Fofanah pass from Cooper), 10:23
BG – Wilson 48 pass from Payne (Major kick), 8:09
BG – Fofanah 13 pass from Payne (Major kick), 4:21
Third quarter
BG – Patrick Hightower 18 pass from Spencer Newman (kick failed), 8:40{&end}
