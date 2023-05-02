Dillon Maners tossed a five-hit shutout to lead Bowling Green past Greenwood 5-0 on Monday at Bowling Green High School.
Maners struck out five and walked two to help the Purples take the first of a two-game series with the Gators.
Drew Isenberg added two hits and a run scored for Bowling Green (13-10 overall, 4-1 District 14), while Max Buchanon, Evan Schallert and Ben Davidson all had a hit and an RBI each.
Zachary Davis had two hits for Greenwood (17-5, 2-3).
Warren East 14, ACS 1, five innings
Tray Price and Chase Carver both homered and drove in two to lead the Raiders to a District 15 win.
Price, Carver and Caiden Murrell finished with two hits each for Warren East (20-6 overall, 4-1 District 15). Trevor Hudnall and Gage Elkins had a hit and two RBIs each.
Hudnall earned the win on the mound, allowing one run and one hit with seven strikeouts and a walk in five innings.
Logan County 5,
Todd County Central 1
Payton Brown drove in four and Hayden Satterly and Brevin Scott both drove in three as the Wildcats cruised to victory.
Satterly scored three runs, while Brown, Gavin Dickerson and Brady Delk finished with two hits each for Franklin-Simpson (9-17 overall, 4-1 District 13).
Lamarcus Hickman finished with a hit and an RBI for Russellville (2-18, 0-5).
Franklin-Simpson 21, Russellville 1, three innings
Logan County 5, Todd County Central 1
Isaac Stanley had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Cougars past Todd County.
Brady Hinton finished with two hits and two runs scored for Logan County (13-12 overall, 4-1 District 14). Chance Sweeney earned the win, allowing one run and three hits with six strikeouts and a walk in seven innings.
Glasgow 5, Barren County 1
Weston Carroll had two hits and two RBIs as the Scotties picked up a District 15 win over the Trojans.
Connor Davis and Brayden Emmitt added a hit and an RBI each for Glasgow (11-12 overall, 4-1 District 15). Easton Jessie and Christian Wenskoski had a hit and a run scored each.
Emmitt earned the win allowing one run and seven hits with six strikeouts in seven innings.
