Consistency was the key for the Bowling Green boys’ golf team, which claimed its first Region 3 team title since 2019 on Monday at Indian Hills Country Club.
Bowling Green had three golfers finish with a 74 or better and fired a team score of 14-over-par 298 – six shots better than two-time defending region champion Greenwood.
“There is a long string of them at this place,” Bowling Green coach Adam Whitt said. “I try to tell the guys that they can get caught up in what is happening in the present, but this is a very tradition-rich golf school. These guys get to put their names next to some really great teams over the history of our school. It’s something they need to be proud of.”
Ben Davenport led the way for the Purples. He fired a 2-over 73 to finish third overall.
“It’s a really proud moment for this group,” Davenport said. “I know last year was a little disappointing – losing to Greenwood. We were down a couple, bit our lip and got through this. Now we take home the trophy. It’s a really great moment.”
Ian Geoghegan and Charlie Reber were next for Bowling Green with a 3-over 74. Reed Richey was next with a 6-over 77.
Whitt said a lot of hard work went into the team win.
“That’s what you don’t see today,” Whitt said. “That’s a year’s worth of work they get to put into play today and take home a region championship.
“You talk about consistency throughout the lineup – Ian Geoghegan comes off maybe his most disappointing day of the year and comes out and shoots 74 for us and he’s the difference. We have encouraged him to get moving all year long. Man, what a time to do it.”
Allen County-Scottsville’s Rafe Blankenship was the individual region champion, the only golfer to shoot under par after carding a 2-under 69.
“It’s special,” Blankenship said. “It feels amazing. This has always been a big goal of mine, one of my goals at the start of the year. I’m glad I was able to put a good round together today and win it.”
Blankenship started his day with a bogey but rebounded with a birdie on the par-4 seventh and a 3-under on the back nine.
“I kept it in play off the tee,” Blankenship said. “I wasn’t in the trees a whole lot. I just played steady golf. Hit it on the green and snuck a couple of putts in when I hit it close.”
Greenwood’s Jacob Lang finished second with an even-par 71 – the second straight year he’s finished runner-up at the region tournament.
“I started off pretty slow,” Lang said. “I finally figured out what I was doing, kind of adapted through the round. I started getting a couple of birdies here and there. I kept going, kept grinding. I knew that would at least get me a good top-five finish.”
Greenwood will join Bowling Green at next week’s semi-state round in Owensboro. The new format will feature teams from Region 1 through Region 4 with the top three teams and top 15 players not on the top three teams advancing to the final round of the state tournament at Bowling Green Country Club on Oct. 4.
“The unique part about high school golf this year is we have to turn around and do it next week against arguably the most talented team in the state in Taylor County,” Whitt said. “We see Greenwood again and we will see Marshall County, who is really, really good. I think you have four of the top eight teams in Kentucky that will be in our semi-state next week and one of them is not going to get to come to the state tournament. We’ll put our hard hats back on and try to get to work and try to play well next week.”
The other individual golfers joining Blankenship at next week’s semi-state tournament are Logan County’s Braden Engler, Allen County-Scottsville’s Eli Stamper, South Warren’s Clay Daniels, Barren County’s Kieler Keeney, Todd County Central’s Jase Hampton and Glasgow’s Clay Pippen.
Monroe County’s Hayden England, Allen County-Scottsville’s Barton Rutledge and Glasgow’s Bo Shelton also advanced after a one-hole playoff. Metcalfe County’s Logan Phelps is the individual alternate.{&end}