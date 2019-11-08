The Bowling Green football team was barely tested in its postseason opener, dominating winless Christian County 37-6 on Friday at El Donaldson Stadium.
Bowling Green (7-3) made the most of its 284 yards of offense, scoring on six of its first seven drives to take command and cruise to victory and beat the Colonels for the second time in four weeks.
“The last time we played Christian County it took our offense a couple of drives to get rolling, but tonight we came right out the gate,” BG coach Mark Spader said. “They executed well, moved right down the field. This is just what we wanted in the first round.”
The Purples wasted little time jumping on the Colonels, building a four-touchdown lead by halftime.
Bowling Green stopped Christian County on fourth down in Colonels territory on the first possession of the night, setting up Conner Cooper’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Elvin Fofanah.
“I appreciate (Christian County coach Steve Lovelace),” Spader said. “He’s trying to give some life to his team. They haven’t had the best season, but I was proud of our defense stepping up there. That gave us a big boost right at the start.”
On their next possession, the Purples went 84 yards on nine plays – including a 3-yard TD run by Ja’vyan Collins – to make the score 14-0 late in the first quarter.
Collins scored again early in the second and BG added a 22-yard touchdown pass from Max Payne to Zak Brassell to give the Purples a 27-0 halftime advantage.
The Purples continued to pull away, with Scotty Brown’s touchdown reception capping a scoring drive to start the third quarter. On the next possession, Dalton Major’s 28 yard field goal started the KHSAA-mandated running clock, allowing Spader to go deep down the roster for the final quarter and a half.
Christian County (0-11) did break the shutout with a touchdown run in the fourth, but was unable to get any closer.
Cooper finished 15-for-17 for 139 yards passing for the Purples. Seven different Purples had at least one reception, with Brown tallying four catches for 50 yards and Dez Wilson collecting four catches for 31 yards.
“We knew what they were going to do defensively, their schemes and stuff,” Cooper said. “Playing them once (already) helped. We had more experience.”
Bowling Green advances to host South Warren at 7 p.m. Nov. 15. The Purples beat the Spartans 14-3 on Oct. 4.
“We are excited for the next round,” Brown said. “I’m sure the coaches will put in a good game plan and we will be ready and focused for the next round.”
CCHS 0 0 0 6 – 6
BGHS 14 13 10 0 – 37
First quarter
BG – Elvin Fofanah 2 pass from Conner Cooper (Dalton Major kick), 7:39
BG – Ja’vyan Collins 3 run (Major kick), 3:24
Second quarter
BG – Collins 1 run (kick failed), 11:46
BG – Zak Brassell 22 pass from Max Payne (Major kick), 3:42
Third quarter
BG – Scotty Brown 1 pass from Cooper (Major kick), 9:53
BG – Major 28 field goal, 6:15
Fourth quarter
CC – LRay Coleman 3 run (pass failed), 8:34{&end}
