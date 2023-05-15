Dillon Maners wouldn't have looked out of place wearing a three-piece suit Monday at Warren Central.
Bowling Green's senior left-hander was all business on the mound in Monday's matchup against Greenwood in the District 14 Baseball Tournament semifinals, firing a complete game to lift the Purples to a 7-3 win in the elimination game.
Maners did his part at the plate too, tallying a pair of hits and reaching base four times to help Bowling Green (19-11) secure a spot in the upcoming Region 4 tournament.
"Dillon had a gutsy performance," Purples coach Nathan Isenberg said. "I can't say enough about how he hit and how he pitched."
The Purples staked Maners to a very comfortable early lead, erupting for seven runs over the first two innings. Only one of those runs was earned, as Greenwood (21-8) had a rough time of it defensively in the first two innings with four errors and a passed ball that scored a run.
The second-seeded Purples got going in the bottom of the first inning when leadoff batter Drew Isenberg was hit by a pitch, moved up to second on a wild pitch then scored when Maners' sacrifice bunt was misplayed for a two-base error. Grayson Newman followed with another bunt that was also misplayed for an error that allowed a run to score.
Dom Davis followed with a grounder that went for the third error of the inning that scored another run, and Bowling Green capped the rally by scoring on a passed ball to tally four runs without recording a hit in the inning.
Max Buchanon led off the bottom of the second with a double, and the Purples opted once more to lay down a bunt as Isenberg dropped one down and the Gators again committed an error that allowed a run to score. Maners followed with an RBI single, and one out later Ethan Madison ripped an RBI double to dead center to put the Purples up 7-0.
"Offensively, we've got to do anything and everything -- that's just how we are," Nathan Isenberg said. "We've seen over the last few weeks when we've had success, we've got our bunts down. It's no secret, that's kind of how we play or part of our bread and butter -- we want it to be, anyway. Tonight it worked pretty well."
The Gators jumped on Maners in the top of the third. Chaze Huff led off with a single and Andrew Jolly followed with another single to put two runners on for No. 9 hitter James Russell. Facing a 1-0 count, Russell crushed a pitch for a three-run home run over the left-field wall to get the Gators back within four runs with no outs in the inning.
Greenwood tried for more as Blake Marks reached on an error and Jackson Lee drew a walk, but Maners escaped further trouble by inducing an inning-ending groundout.
The Purples loaded the bases in the bottom of the third against Gators reliever Zach Davis, but the sophomore right-hander got an inning-ending lineout to keep the score the same.
Greenwood put together another threat in the fifth, as James Russell led off with a single and Davis reached on an error to put runners at second and third with no outs. Maners, still not 100% after tweaking a leg muscle running to first base in a win against Warren East last week, got the first out with a strikeout looking and then got back-to-back groundouts to got unscathed in the inning.
"Just trust your defense is mainly what I try to do," Maners said. "Just throw strikes and if they hit it, they hit it. You've got to trust your defense."
Maners set down the Gators in order over the final two innings to secure the win.
"My biggest concern for our team tonight was playing in this heat," Nathan Isenberg said. "We hadn't played in this heat and humidity. It never fazed (Maners) and it didn't faze our guys. So we're just going to try and keep rolling."
Maners, Madison and Buchanan finished with two hits apiece for the Purples.
The Gators totaled only four hits in the game, with three coming in that three-run third. James Russell finished with two hits and three RBIs to pace Greenwood.
"We've been pretty solid defensively all year long," Gators coach Jason Jaggers said. "Bunt coverages haven't really been a problem. We work on them, we've been solid with our bunt defense all year long. Just tonight it didn't happen. I don't feel like it's anything they did, I just felt a lot of the mistakes were self-inflicted and when you give up six unearned runs in a district game it's tough to come back.
"I'm proud of our guys because we didn't quit. We stayed in the game, we stayed behind each other and we kept fighting. It's just unfortunate that we kind of played as bad as we did defensively the first two innings."
Bowling Green will face No. 1 seed South Warren in Tuesday's district championship at Warren Central. The Spartans beat fourth-seeded Warren Central in Monday's other semifinal.
GHS 003 000 0 -- 3 4 4
BGHS 430 000 x -- 7 6 2
WP: Maners. LP: Marks.