Bowling Green’s boys’ soccer team picked up a 3-2 road win Thursday over District 14 rival Greenwood.
Aison Manivong scored a goal off an assist from Wasoo Shindano. The Purples also got unassisted goals from Paxton Arauz and Braden Widener.
Goalkeeper Jackson Rodgers finished with five saves for Bowling Green (1-1 overall, 1-1 District 14), which takes on Louisville Trinity and Marshall County on Saturday at Marshall County.
Andy Alfaro scored two goals, both off assists by Carlos Hercules, for Greenwood (0-4, 0-3).
The Gators visit Daviess County on Tuesday.
South Warren 6, Central Hardin 0
Aid Becirovic finished with three goals for a hat trick to spark visiting South Warren to a 6-0 win over Central Hardin on Thursday.
Tarik Hamzagic tallied two goals and Leo Kogetsu also scored a goal for the Spartans. Amer Salihovic, Lian Thang, Blake Bere and Parker Jhamb each tallied an assist.
Goalkeeper Braxton McCoy recorded the shutout for South Warren (4-0), which hosts District 14 rival Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Glasgow 3, Warren East 2
Hudson Stahl scored a pair of goals to boost visiting Glasgow to a 3-2 win over District 15 rival Warren East on Thursday.
Nick Bower also scored a goal, Isaiah Ramos tallied two assists and Ian Parocai added an assist.
Goalkeeper Walker Thornbury finished with 14 saves for Glasgow (2-1-1, 2-0), which hosts Warren East (1-3, 0-1) in a rematch Tuesday.
The Raiders are scheduled to face visiting Franklin-Simpson in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament Saturday.
Barren County 7, ACS 1
Logan Gerber scored three goals for a hat trick to lead host Barren County to a 7-1 win over District 15 foe Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
John Edberg added two goals and an assist, Jehu Garcia-Hernandez had a goal and an assist and Alan Edberg finished with two assists. Jakeb Walden also scored a goal, and Noah Bennett added an assist.
Goalkeepers Calib Self and Tristan Brooks combined for seven saves for Barren County (3-1, 1-0), which faces Taylor County in the Scotties Classic on Saturday at Glasgow.
ACS (0-4, 0-2) hosts Russell County on Monday.
Russellville 5, Butler County 1
JaCoveon Temple-Dickerson tallied three goals for a hat trick to pace visiting Russellville to a 5-1 win over Butler County on Thursday.
Samuel Cruz and Akshar Patel each added a goal and an assist, Immanuel Clayton scored a goal and Ethan O’Neal notched a pair of assists.
Goalkeeper Noah Harris finished with five saves for Russellville (2-1), which hosts Webster County on Saturday.
Butler County (1-2) visits Muhlenberg County on Thursday.
Girls’ soccer
Warren Central 4, Franklin-Simpson 0
Monika Lopez produced her third hat trick of the season to lead Warren Central to a 4-0 win over visiting Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Lopez tallied three goals to run her season total to 10. Ana Deih added a goal and a pair of assists, and Ximena Lasso and Mu Kau chipped in with an assist apiece for the Lady Dragons.
Goalkeeper Presley Compton finished with five saves to record the shutout for Warren Central (3-0-1), which hosts Logan County on Saturday.
Franklin-Simpson (2-2) visits Warren East on Saturday for a Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament game.
South Warren 4, White House 3
Emersyn Cox notched a hat trick with three goals to boost homestanding South Warren to a 4-3 win over White House (Tenn.) on Thursday.
Ema Avdic added a goal and Cora Kincaid tallied an assist for the Spartans.
South Warren (3-1-1) visits Madisonville-North Hopkins on Monday.
ACS 5, Monroe County 0
Gabby Garcia scored a pair of goals and tallied an assist to boost host Allen County-Scottsville to a 5-0 victory over Monroe County on Thursday.
Kynleigh Shultz and Emma Stovall each added a goal and two assists. Gabrielle Corbett also scored a goal for the Lady Patriots.
Goalkeepers Shayna Stevens and Corbett combined on the shutout for ACS (2-3), which visits Clinton County on Saturday.
Grayson County 7, Butler County 2
Visiting Grayson County claimed a 7-2 win over District 11 rival Butler County on Thursday.
Yesenia Diaz scored two goals and Bailey Moore added an assist for the host Lady Bears.
Butler County (1-2, 0-1) visits district foe Edmonson County on Monday.
Volleyball
ACS 2, Russellville 0
Kaitlyn Duncan tallied four kills to lead host Allen County-Scottsville to a 2-0 (25-8, 25-3) win over Russellville on Thursday.
Taylor Temple and Jaedyn Mosby added three kills each, Georgie Tabor had 11 assists and five aces and Claire Clay and Lily Cook finished with four aces apiece for the Lady Patriots.
ACS (2-0) was set to face Boyd County and Madisonville-North Hopkins in the Apollo Summer Slam on Friday in Owensboro.
Russellville (0-2) was set to face Todd County Central in the 4th Region All ‘A’ Classic on Saturday.
Edmonson County 3, Butler County 1
Josie Lich tallied eight kills along with seven digs and five aces to help visiting Edmonson County earn a 3-1 (24-26, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23) win over District 11 rival Butler County on Thursday.
Madison Bullock added six kills and six blocks, Avary Vertrees tallied six kills and six digs, Riley Monroe had five kills and 15 aces, Brooklyn Simon finished with four kills, five assists and six digs, Alivia Mabrey totaled 10 assists and three aces, Sydney Hennion had 11 assists and six digs, Ryann Davis tallied 24 digs and Bailey Ferguson added 10 digs for the Lady Cats.
Edmonson County (1-1, 1-0) was slated to play in the Apollo Summer Slam Friday in Owensboro.
Butler County (0-2, 0-1) visits Russellville on Monday.
Cumberland County 2, FCA 0
Host Cumberland County claimed a 2-0 (25-12, 25-19) win over Foundation Christian Academy on Thursday.
Dakota Fortney tallied three kills, Sara Spalding had three aces and Elliana Bastin tallied a kill, a block and two aces for FCA (1-1), who were slated to host Franklin-Simpson on Friday.{&end}