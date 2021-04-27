Halfway through the District 14 schedule and the Bowling Green baseball team remains perfect after a 14-2, five-inning win at Warren East on Tuesday.
A night after surviving a 5-4 nailbiter, Bowling Green (14-3 overall, 4-0 District 14) pounded out 14 hits and Carson Myers went the distance to earn a second straight district series sweep.
“It’s going to be close between the top four teams,” BG coach Nathan Isenberg said. “We are in a good spot. (Warren East) played some tough teams and they battled overall. They are pretty young. Any time you can do that to a good club I think that is a good thing, it’s a good sign that you have a pretty good ballclub.”
The Purples jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first, taking advantage of the inning getting extended after runners reached on back-to-back, two-out wild pitch third strikes. The two extra outs led to a two-run single by Campbell Bush and RBI singles by Blake Ginter and Brady Key.
Bowling Green got a run in the second then exploded for seven runs in the third. Seven straight batters reached during the rally. Bush added another two-run single, with Patrick Forbes adding an RBI double and Dillon Maners and Trent Warden both delivering RBI singles during the inning.
“We talked about it,” Isenberg said. “I didn’t think we had good at-bats (Monday) night and our defense wasn’t there. We didn’t make at-bat and pitch-by-pitch adjustments to how they were pitching us. We are too good of a team to not make those adjustments because I feel like we have a lineup that can hit one through nine and we have some guys off the bench -- and a couple hurt that could probably be in the lineup as well.”
Warren East (11-7, 3-3) broke through with a run scoring on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the third, but the Purples answered with two runs in the fourth -- including an RBI single by Forbes to make the score 14-1.
The Raiders capped the scoring with an RBI single from Drake Young in the fourth.
Myers earned the win, allowing two runs and three hits with nine strikeouts and a walk over five innings.
“Pitching is a game changer,” Isenberg said. “When Carson throws strikes, he is going to shut people down.”
Forbes, Bush, Key, Warden and Dom Davis all had two hit games for Bowling Green.
“It felt really good,” Forbes said. “It set the tone for what we are going to do against the rest of our district opponents. We hit the ball well tonight (and) Carson did a really good job on the mound.”
Ayden Barrick had a hit and a run scored for Warren East, which dropped its first district series of the season and has lost three straight district games after starting 3-0.
“We had no energy,” Warren East coach Wes Sanford said. “You could tell when we were taking infield, we had no life. We have to have some leadership, some guys to step up to make sure that we don’t come out flat.
“Today I could just feel it before we even started the game and then we had the two dropped third strikes that really opened that first inning and allowed some momentum. They are a good team. They are obviously going to do what they did to us if you make that many mistakes.”
Bowling Green is scheduled to host Glasgow at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Warren East is scheduled to host Hopkinsville at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
BGHS 417 20 -- 14 14 1
WEHS 001 10 -- 2 3 2
WP: Myers LP: Carver