The Bowling Green football team continued its dominance over Greenwood with a 38-8 win at Greenwood on Friday.
Bowling Green (4-4 overall, 1-1 Class 5A, District 2) used a dominant defensive effort and a potent rushing attack to improve to 32-0 all-time against the Gators and bounced back from a loss to South Warren in its last game on Oct. 1.
“We took a needed break and when our kids came back they were ready to go to work,” BG coach Mark Spader said. “We had a couple of extra practices to get ready for them because we came back at the end of fall break. Our kids went back to work and put the past behind them, which I struggle with myself.
“We are just taking it a week at a time now, trying to get better in practice each week and take care of these district wins and get going.”
Greenwood (6-2, 1-1) came in averaging 35 points a game, but the Gators' offense struggled most of the night. Bowling Green forced five turnovers and held Greenwood to one first down in the opening half.
The Purples' offense got going behind the rushing attack -- with Matrix Halcomb’s touchdown run giving BG a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Colin Fratus added a field goal late in the first half and Deuce Bailey scored on a 6-yard keeper to make the score 17-0 early in the second quarter.
Greenwood appeared to have momentum right before halftime, marching into BG territory, but Gators quarterback James Salchli was intercepted by Amario Wilson -- who rumbled 69 yards for a touchdown.
“The tackle didn’t block me at all,” Wilson said. “I just read it -- sat there in the pocket. (He threw it) straight to me.”
Wilson added a fumble recovery in the second half as Greenwood turned it over on three of its first four possessions in the third quarter.
Bowling Green took advantage -- adding a touchdown run by Tyler Moore and a touchdown catch by Bryer Bice to push the lead to 38-0 after three quarters.
Greenwood added a safety and a touchdown pass from Salchli to Lofton Howard in the final quarter, but was unable to get any closer.
The Gators finished with 127 yards, most coming on the final two drives.
“You can’t turn the ball over like that against a team that is as good defensively as they are or go three-and-out and keep your defense on the field like we did,” Greenwood coach William Howard said. “I thought our defense played pretty well, especially with the offense putting us in those situations.”
Bowling Green finished with 239 yards of offense.
Halcomb led the way with 120 yards on 17 carries.
“We really came at them at their D-line because we knew their D-line was the weakest part of their defense,” Halcomb said. “We were trying to pull, get after them and get a good push so we could move the ball as best as we could in the run game.”
Both teams will wrap up district play on Oct. 22.
Greenwood will play at South Warren, while the Purples will host Christian County. Bowling Green can clinch a home playoff game with a win over the Colonels.
“That’s our goal,” Spader said. “We wanted to have a home playoff game. This was the first step. We will host Christian County next and see if we can’t finish the deal.”
BGHS 10 14 14 0 -- 38
GHS 0 0 0 8 -- 8
First quarter
BG -- Matrix Halcomb 2 run (Colin Fratus kick), 5:48
BG -- Fratus 30 field goal, 1:42
Second quarter
BG -- Deuce Bailey 6 run (Fratus kick), 10:31
BG -- Amario Wilson 69 interception return (Fratus kick), 0:48
Third quarter
BG -- Tyler Moore 6 run (Fratus kick), 7:07
BG -- Bryer Bice 14 pass from Bailey (Fratus kick), 1:23
Fourth quarter
GHS -- Safety, 11:50
GHS -- Lofton Howard 20 pass from James Salchli (kick failed), 5:57