Another year, another win in the Region 4 Tournament opener for the Bowling Green boys’ basketball team.
Bowling Green made it 16 straight region-opening wins dating back to 2004 with a convincing 66-41 victory over Todd County Central on Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Purples held Todd County Central to 33.3% shooting to key an impressive opening-round victory over the District 13 champions
“I thought we challenged our guys in preparation,” BG coach D.G. Sherrill said. “Watching film on Todd County, they have some really confident shooters. They can shoot the ball. (Jameson Glass) is a good post player. They have a lot of nice pieces.
“... Our calling card is we want to be great defensively and we want to be great on the boards. We don’t do it all the time, but that is certainly what our emphasis is game in and game out.”
Bowling Green (25-8) won 54-48 at Todd County Central on Dec. 2, but Tuesday’s rematch was a little more one-sided with the Purples firmly in command by halftime.
Todd County (19-12) led 5-2 early before the Purples' defense took control.
Bowling Green used a 12-0 run to surge in front 14-5 late in the first and held the nine-point lead at the end of the quarter. Four free throws helped Todd County Central trim the deficit to 16-9, but BG added a 10-0 run to make the score 26-9.
Trayvon Foster’s bucket with 3:31 left in the second stopped the run and ended an 11-minute drought without a field goal for the Rebels. Todd County Central pulled within 14, but the Purples held a commanding 36-18 halftime lead.
“We all knew if we came in and stuck to the game plan that we could get a good lead and win the game,” BG junior guard MJ Wardlow said.
Bowling Green continued to pull away and continued to dominate on the defensive end. Todd County Central shot 3-for-16 in the third quarter, allowing Bowling Green to extend the margin to 49-24.
Bowling Green led by as much as 27 points in the fourth quarter.
Four Purples finished in double-figures. Deuce Bailey had 13 points, five assists and three steals while Mason Ritter had 13 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots.
“I feel like we are all coming together as a team right now,” Bailey said. “It’s win or go home, so we have to come prepared. Confidence is there for everybody, I feel like. We are all playing off each other, playing well. We just have to keep the intensity going, keep playing.”
Braylon Banks and Gavin Lightning added 11 points each for Bowling Green, which shot 56.5% from the field and outrebounded the Rebels 30-23.
Preston Rager led Todd County with 16 points, while Glass added 10 points.
Bowling Green advances to face Barren County in Monday’s semifinal at 6 p.m. The Purples beat Barren County 72-63 on Feb. 6.
“Familiar opponent,” Sherrill said. “They’ve got quality bigs. Their two big kids are as good as any kids we have played. They gave us all we wanted and then some at their place a few weeks ago. They will have a great game plan.”
BGHS16201317 -- 66
TCCHS 711 617 -- 41
BG -- Bailey 13, Ritter 13, Banks 11, Lightning 11, Wardlow 9, Starks 3, Idlett 3, Griffin 3.
TC -- Rager 16, Glass 10, Strader 6, Whitlock 5, Foster 4.