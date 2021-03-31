LEXINGTON – The Bowling Green boys’ basketball team is moving on at the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 after an 85-57 win over University Heights on Wednesday at Rupp Arena.
Bowling Green (24-2) used a balanced offensive attack and dominated the glass to cruise past UHA and advance to Friday’s quarterfinals.
“We played a very good, spirited UHA team,” Bowling Green coach D.G. Sherrill said. “They were very aggressive early and hit some shots. We had to make some defensive adjustments. Our guys allowed us to make those adjustments and we were able to get the game going the way we wanted to.”
Bowling Green beat the Blazers 88-50 in the regular season. Wednesday’s rematch was another one-sided affair after a back-and-forth first quarter.
University Heights (15-10) led several times in the first – the last at 17-16 – before Jacobi Huddleston gave the Purples an 18-17 advantage to end the period.
Bowling Green scored the first six points in the second quarter to get some distance and continued to pull away, with Turner Buttry’s nearly three-quarter court heave at the horn pushing the margin to 42-28 and capping a 14-point first half for the junior guard.
“I usually just sling it up at the end of the clock,” Buttry said. “This game, it just happened to go in, I guess.”
The Purples' lead continued to grow in the second half, climbing to 66-41 after three and by as much as 30 points in the fourth quarter.
Buttry paced the offense with 20 points, going 6-for-8 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.
“On this team nobody can really key in on me or Isaiah (Mason) or anyone like that,” Buttry said. “Jaxson (Banks) hit some 3s early and Conner (Cooper) hit some 3s, so they had to press up on them and getting to the lane was easier for me.”
Mason finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Huddleston had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
The Purples shot 50% from the field and outrebounded the Blazers 49-25. Bowling Green finished with 24 assists on 31 made baskets.
“It’s a very unselfish basketball team,” Sherrill said. “It’s a veteran team of guys that have played together for a long time. Their biggest mission is to push this thing as far as they can and go as deep as they can. It’s a fun locker room. They are a great group to work with.”
K.J. Crump led University Heights with 20 points. William Bryan added 16 points.
“I thought we played pretty well in the first quarter,” Blazers coach Grant Shouse said. “I think their size and athleticism around the basket kind of wore us down. I thought the 3 at the end of the half was a big momentum swing for them.
“Bowling Green has got a really good team and we wish them well moving forward.”
Bowling Green will face the winner of Louisville Ballard and Madison Central at 1 p.m. CDT Friday.
UHHS 17 11 13 16 – 57
BGHS 18 24 24 19 – 85
UH - Crump 20, Bryan 16, McGee 7, DJ Quarles 4, Braxton 4, Northington 3, Hauret 2, Q. Quarles 1.
BG - Buttry 20, Mason 16, Huddleston 14, Banks 8, Cooper 6, Wardlow 5, Dingle 4, Flanary 3, Wilson 3, Lin 2, Gurley 2, Starks 2.