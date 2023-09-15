On a Homecoming weekend, when Bowling Green High School alumni could get a look at the upgraded BGHS building, something else looked new-and-improved: the Purples defense.
A defensive unit that surrendered a total of 122 points through its first three games barely gave up a first down through the first half Friday as the Purples (3-2) built a 38-0 lead en route to a 45-6 non-district victory over Central Hardin (2-3).
"We've had some sickness and injuries on the defensive side, but we were really able to lean on them tonight," Purples coach Mark Spader said after the victory. "We had a big fear tonight that Central Hardin would possess the ball and keep our offense off the field."
The run-oriented Bruins, though, were stymied right out of the gate. In eight first-half possessions, Central Hardin managed just 57 total yards and never crossed midfield.
"We were concerned because we had struggled against the run," said BGHS senior defensive tackle Jordan Green. "But we took a step forward tonight. We have some young guys who are starting to step up and make plays."
While the defense was finding its playmakers, the Purple offense was relying on the proven pass-and-catch combo of junior quarterback Deuce Bailey and sophomore wide receiver Trevy Barber.
Bailey completed 12 of 16 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns, all to Barber, who has now hauled in eight of Bailey's 17 TD passes on the season.
"Every time he (Bailey) gets the ball out of his hand, I'm confident," said Barber. "He puts the ball in great places for me to make plays."
That happened early and often.
On its first possession, Bowling Green drove 77 yards in only five plays, with Bailey hitting an open Barber for the 30-yard touchdown.
The Purples settled for a 31-yard Braden Widener field goal to make the score 10-0 with 1:16 left in the first quarter, then erupted for four touchdowns in the second quarter.
Sophomore running back Jaxen Smith scored from six yards out to cap a 39-yard drive and give the Purples a 17-0 lead with 10:16 remaining in the first half.
Another short drive, this one 47 yards, ended with Barber grabbing a 14-yard TD pass from Bailey to make the score 24-0 with 8:13 to play before halftime.
The defense got in on the scoring next, as junior Ethan Warder picked off a pass from Bruin quarterback Zakery Spurrier and returned it 47 yards for the touchdown with 6:11 on the clock.
Barber set up the next BGHS touchdown when he returned a Bruin punt 39 yards. He scored on the very next play, cradling a Bailey pass in the right corner of the end zone for a 21-yard TD.
Bailey used his feet to get the final Purples touchdown. Facing a fourth-and-5 situation at the Bruin 24-yard line, he scrambled out of pressure and sprinted in for the touchdown to make it 45-0.
Central Hardin put together a late 51-yard drive for its lone score.
Senior Mason Gardner had carries of 28 and 15 yards to set up Spurrier's 1-yard score.
The dominant showing gives Spader confidence going into the Class 5A, District 2 schedule that starts Thursday with a game at Ohio County.
"We're healthy now and starting to settle in at some key spots," said Spader, who guided the Purples to a Class 5A state runner-up finish last year. "We had eight new starters coming into the season. They're beginning to come together as a unit."
CHHS 0 0 0 6 -- 6
BGHS 10 28 7 0 -- 45
First quarter
BG -- Trevy Barber 30 pass from Deuce Bailey (Braden Widener kick), 10:59
BG -- Widener 31-yard field goal, 1:16
Second quarter
BG -- Jaxen Smith 6 run (Widener kick), 10:16
BG -- Barber 14 pass from Bailey (Widener kick), 8:13
BG -- Ethan Warder 47-yard interception return (Widener kick), 6:11
BG -- Barber 21 pass from Bailey (Widener kick), 4:46
Third quarter
BG -- Bailey 24 run (Widener kick), 0:49
Fourth quarter
CH -- Zakery Spurrier 1 run (Kick failed), 6:59