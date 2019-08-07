Bowling Green's Collier Curd shot a 6-under 67 to claim medalist honors and lead the Purples to the team title Tuesday in Monroe County's 17-team Falcon Invitational at Hidden Hills Country Club in Tompkinsville.
Clark McDougal (74), Charlie Reber (77) and Carson Myers (78) rounded out the scoring for Bowling Green, which topped runner-up Greenwood by two strokes.
Griffin Plumb and Carson Sturgill each shot 71 to lead the Gators.
Allen County-Scottsville was fourth in the team standings with a 315, led by a third-place finish from Owen Stamper (70). Rafe Blankenship (80), Tyler Ford (82) and Bryson Bonds (83) rounded out the Patriots' scoring.
Lady Scotties Invitational
South Warren's "A" squad finished second in the team standings Tuesday with a 329 in Glasgow's Lady Scotties Invitational at Willow Oaks Golf Club in Glasgow.
Faith Martin (77), McKenna Stahl (81), Lauren Holeman (83) and Abbie Cline (88) tallied scoring finishes for the Spartans.
Marshall County's Megan Hertter shot a 70 to win medalist honors and lead the Lady Marshalls to the team title with a combined 326.
Host Glasgow finished third with a 342, getting scoring from Abbie Lee (77), Nina McMurtrey (80), Allie McCoy (92) and Bailey Birdsell (93).
Barren County's "A" squad finished with a 347, scored by Marlie Shirley (81), Bree Russell (83), Taylor Gaunce (90) and Lilly Shipley (93).
Emily Morgan's 82 led Greenwood (375), which also got scoring from Emma Harmon (87), Maiah Cisco (97) and Langley Hunt (109).
Ragan Gaskins (91) paced South Warren's "B" squad (389), which also got scores from Kate Spires (93), Ainslee Cruce (102) and Emily Reynolds (103).
Karleigh Delk fired a 76 to lead Barren County's "B" squad (396), which included Mattie Anderson (102), Rachel Britt (108) and Edison Shipley (110).
Macey Meisel (90) had the top score for Bowling Green (401), which included Raegan Richardson (97), Lilly Malloy (107) and Hallie Jo Simpson (107).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.