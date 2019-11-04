Bowling Green senior Collier Curd and South Warren junior Faith Martin were named as the 2019 Region 3 Player of the Year by the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association (KGCA) on Monday.
Curd capped his high school career with a seventh-place finish in 2019 Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championship at Bowling Green Country Club last month, helping the Purples to a fifth-place finish in the team standings.
Curd, who won the prestigious Kentucky Invitational Tournament in August, also had a runner-up finish to lead Bowling Green to the Region 3 team championship.
Bowling Green's Adam Whitt was named the Region 3 Coach of the Year.
Joining Curd on the boys' All-Region 3 team were Monroe County's Trevor Isenberg, Allen County-Scottsville's Owen Stamper, Franklin-Simpson's Chase Wilson and Dalton Fiveash, Bowling Green's Clark McDougal and Greenwood's Griffin Plumb.
Martin, who won her first Region 3 tournament championship and led the Spartans to the team title, also paced South Warren to it's best-ever finish at the
2019 Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championship at Bowling Green Country Club last month. South Warren was the the state runner-up, and Martin was third individually for the area's highest finish.
South Warren's Eric Holeman and Glasgow's Kellie Lee were the Region 3 Co-Coaches of the Year.
Joining Martin on the girls' All-Region 3 team were Monroe County's Connor Geralds, South Warren's McKenna Stahl, Glasgow's Abbie Lee, South Warren's Lauren Holeman, Greenwood's Emily Morgan, Glasgow's Allie McCoy, Barren County's Bree Russell and Karleigh Delk, and Bowling Green's Reagan Richardson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.