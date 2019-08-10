Bowling Green senior Collier Curd prevailed in a four-hole playoff to claim medalist honors in the 56th annual Kentucky Invitational Tournament at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen.
Curd sank a 20-foot birdie putt on the fourth playoff hole to beat Louisville St. Xavier’s Benton Williams for the individual championship.
Curd, who won his third tournament title this season, finished with a 4-under par 67.
Bowling Green combined for a 304 to finish 11th in the tournament. Joining Curd with scoring finishes for the Purples were Clark McDougal (78), Carson Myers (80) and Charlie Reber (81).
Trojanettes Invitational
South Warren’s Faith Martin outlasted teammate McKenna Stahl in a five-hole playoff to win medalist honors in Saturday’s Trojanettes Invitational at Barren River Lake State Resort Park golf course in Lucas.
Martin and Stahl each finished with a 72 to lead the Spartans to the team victory with a combined 308. Stahl’s 72 was a new personal low round in KHSAA play.
Lauren Holeman (80) and Annie Cline (84) added scoring finishes for South Warren.
Glasgow (323) finished second in the team standings. Abbie Lee and Nina McMurtrey each shot 78 to lead the Lady Scotties, who also got scoring finishes from Allie McCoy (82) and Bailey Birdsell (85).
Host Barren County finished third with a combined 340 with scoring from Bree Russell (78), Lilly Shipley (84), Marlie Shirley (88) and Taylor Gaunce (92).
Bowling Green tallied a 435 total with scores from Raegan Richardson (89), Macy Meisel (103), Lilly Malloy (116) and Lindsey Mitchell (127).
Barren County’s ‘B’ squad of Landry Steenbergen (93), Rachel Britt (105), Mattie Anderson (118) and Kanzie Edwards (120) combined for a 436.
Allen County-Scottsville’s Aly Miller (99) and Emma Cline (117) and Warren East’s Emma Meeks (120) competed as individuals.
Henry Clay Tournament
Allen County-Scottsville’s boys’ golf team turned in a third-place effort Saturday in the Henry Clay Invitational at Lakeside Golf Course in Lexington.
All five Patriots scored in the 70s, led by Owen Stamper’s 74. Also scoring for ACS was Peyton Cline (75), Bryson Bonds (76) and Tyler Ford (77). Rafe Blankenship also shot a 77 for ACS.
LaRue County Invitational
South Warren’s boys’ golf team tallied a fifth-place team finish in the LaRue County Invitational on Saturday at My Old Kentucky Home Golf Course in Bardstown.
Chase Hodges led the Spartans with a 73.{&end}
