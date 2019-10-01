TOMPKINSVILLE – Collier Curd had no idea what his teammates were doing on the course Tuesday afternoon.
The Bowling Green senior was locked in on his own game, trying to put up the lowest score possible to do his part in helping the Purples defend their Region 3 Tournament title at Hidden Hills Country Club.
Curd, Bowling Green's No. 1 player all season long, had no clue that his team trailed Greenwood by four strokes with only one group – his group – left on the course. That seemed like a lot – at least, until Curd strolled into the clubhouse to turn in his card. Curd's even-par 72 was good for what amounted to an 11-stroke swing as the Purples finished with a combined 304 to beat the runner-up Gators (311) by seven strokes and earn the lone team qualifying berth into next week's KHSAA state tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.
"What an incredible career Collier Curd has had here," Bowling Green coach Adam Whitt said. "He kind of gets to put a little stamp on it today. For him to go out and just stay calm, didn't ever try to do too much, just hit in the middle of the green and shot 72. And that's exactly what we needed."
As solid as Curd was Tuesday, it wasn't enough to bring home medalist honors. Monroe County junior Trevor Isenberg would not be denied that top spot, shooting a blistering 5-under 67 in scorching mid-90 degree weather to earn his first shot at playing in the state tournament.
Isenberg said he's played the Hidden Hills course "way more than a hundred" times over the years starting at age 3 or 4, and he used that knowledge to great effect in the regional tournament.
Starting on the back nine, Isenberg got rolling with an opening birdie before hitting a rough patch by missing a couple short putts and carding a pair of bogeys. At even par coming around the turn, Isenberg began to heat up on the front nine. A few birdies mixed in with an eagle on the No. 6 hole left Isenberg with a 31 over the final nine holes, and his 67 was good for a five-shot victory.
"I knew I had a pretty good chance on my home course," said Isenberg, who led the Falcons to a fifth-place finish with a combined 327. "I've been looking forward to it for a long time."
Bowling Green got an expected strong effort from the top of the lineup, as seniors Curd and Clark McDougal combined for 148. McDougal's 76 was good for seventh overall in the field, but Bowling Green got contributions throughout the lineup to seal a return to the state tournament Oct. 10-12 at Bowling Green Country Club.
Eighth grader Reed Richey fired a rock-solid 77 in his first regional tournament experience and freshman Charlie Reber added a 79 to complete the Purples' scoring.
"When it's 95 to 97 and it's just hot and there's hardly any humidity, the course gets dried out real easily," Curd said. "It's easy to let shots slip away from you. It's real easy to make stupid mistakes. But I think we handled it and just rolled with the punches."
Curd surged on the back nine with an eagle on the No. 12 hole, followed by a birdie on No. 13.
"It just feels great because I think this is one year where we really had to work hard and have a dogfight with Greenwood to try to win as opposed to some other years where we thought we were the top dog," Curd said.
The Gators settled for runner-up honors in the first year that finishing second in the region wasn't enough to earn a state tournament bid after the Kentucky High School Association changed qualifying to one team per region instead of two, while boosting the number of individual qualifiers to seven from four.
"That's tough because we were in a playoff for runner-up last year, and the year before that we were really close to being the runner-up," Greenwood coach Dan Dillingham said. "So we were knocking on the door even more as being runner-up or champion this year, then the rule adjusted. But that's the way it goes and you just have to go after it. And we went after it. We weren't really playing for second. We were playing to win."
The Gators managed two individual state qualifiers as Jacob Lang fired a 75 to finish fourth overall and teammate Carson Sturgill also shot a 75 to finish sixth, but even with solid efforts from Michael Lang (78) and Griffin Plumb (83) it wasn't enough to advance as a team.
"They battled all day," Dillingham said. "It was a tough, tough course, tough conditions and it was hot. I'm so proud of these guys. They've come out every round this year and just given their best and they did it again today. We just came up a little short."
Franklin-Simpson (318) took third in the team standings and also qualified two individuals. Dalton Fiveash was third overall with a 72 and teammate Chase Wilson finished eighth with a 76. Other scoring for the Wildcats came from Ben Harris (81) and Alex Stewart (89).
Allen County-Scottsville carded a combined 322 to finish fourth. Owen Stamper (76) earned the Patriots' lone state qualifying berth. Other scorers for ACS were Rafe Blankenship (78), Tyler Ford (80) and Bryson Bonds (88).
Edmonson County's Nathan Oliver also secured a state tournament spot by shooting a 75 to finish fifth. The Wildcats combined for a 351 with additional scoring from Eli Booker (86), Andrew Talley (92) and Ben Elmore (98).
South Warren combined for 336 with scoring from Chase Hodges (81), Tyler Earnhart (83), Tyler Hudson (85) and Brennen Smith (87).
Sam Wheeler fired a 789 to lead Warren East (350), which also got scoring from Dalton Logan (80), Sam Walden (95) and Tanner Flora (96).
Glasgow finished with a 354, getting scoring from Clay Pippen (84), Drew Richardson (90), Ethan Harlow (90) and Gage Burd (90).
Logan County (359) picked up scoring from Jordan Baer (85), Riley Ferguson (88), Eli Forbes (92) and Jay Hardison (94).
Jameson Corbin (89), Mason Trent (92), Kieler Keeney (94) and Evan Johnson had scoring finishes for Barren County (374).
Russellville's Daylan Roberts (87) and Warren Central's Dakota Pedigo (117) played as individuals.
With the state bid secured, the Purples can turn their attention to the state tournament back on their home course.
"Knowing it hasn't really given us a benefit," Whitt said. "We haven't really played well there (in past state tournaments). But we hope that we can get back to work tomorrow and start prepping for it. We've got a team that we think can maybe get on the podium next week if we play well, so that's the goal."
