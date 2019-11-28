Bowling Green's defense has helped lead the way back to the state semifinals after a two-year absence.
After holding Christian County to just one touchdown in a first-round playoff game, the Purples limited a South Warren team that was averaging 34.6 points and a South Oldham team averaging 45.2 points to just 13 and 14 points, respectively, in the next two rounds.
Now, another tough test awaits.
Bowling Green will head to Park Hills on Friday for a 5 p.m. CST Class 5A state semifinal game against an undefeated, top-ranked Covington Catholic team that's won its games by an average of 33.6 points.
"I think it really starts up front with Terrion Thompson and Billy Larkin and Keaton Oldham and Bridger Knee," Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said. "Those guys have been really good for us up front this year and, just like both sides of the ball, when you are good up front, it helps so much with everything from the linebacker level to the the DB level. "
Reece Jones led Bowling Green (9-3) with 10 tackles and an interception against Christian County and also had a team-high 15 tackles against South Warren. Jacob Deglow added an interception against the Spartans. Jones has led the team in tackles in all but two games -- Evan Spader had a team-high 11 tackles in a 49-21 loss to Trinity and Kendall Pearson had 16 against South Oldham -- and Jones now has 145 on the season, the highest total tackle mark in Class 5A.
Creating turnovers in big situations has been key for the Purples. Bowling Green's defense recovered three fumbles -- two by Thompson and the other by Larkin -- in last week's 28-14 win over South Oldham. The Purples forced four turnovers in the regular-season 14-3 win over South Warren that paved the way for the No. 1 seed in Class 5A, District 2. Evan Spader had two interceptions, Deglow had one and Jones recovered a fumble. Bowling Green has intercepted 20 passes, led by Tucker Prieskorn's six that put him in a tie for most among 5A players.
"I have a lot of faith in our coaches and I think they tell us the right information all the time, but I think recently we've really started taking pride in paying attention to the details and we really enjoy whenever we're playing well," senior safety Evan Spader, the Class 5A, District 2 Player of the Year, said.
Getting the ball back into the offense's hands last week was important for the Purples, who were able to establish the run game and finished with 238 yards rushing, led by 145 and two touchdowns on 23 attempts from Javeius Bunton. The 28 points Bowling Green put on the board were the most allowed in a single game this year by the Dragons.
"I think the o-line did really good," Purples senior center Donovan Greene said. "When we were blocking, we just pushed them off the ball about a couple yards, and then it opened up lanes for our running backs and holes for them to hit and score."
It helped eat clock and held South Oldham to just 14 points -- the lowest total in the team's 11-game winning streak entering the regional final. The Dragons finished with 164 rushing yards and 160 passing yards.
"My hat was tipping to our offensive line and our running backs and the mentality they brought into the second half of getting on them and pounding the ball. That was a godsend to us defensively," Mark Spader said. " ... When they had to spread the ball out and throw it, that enabled us to get after them. The defensive coaches were quick to remind me though, 'Heck, they're averaging over 45 points a game and we held them to 14.' We complimented our defense, but I was really proud of our offense for taking over in the second half and giving us a chance to win that region title."
The Purples will likely need the same type of performance again Friday while searching for the program's first win against the Colonels. Covington Catholic (13-0) has a 2-0 all-time record against Bowling Green, with the last meeting coming in the 2006 Class 3A state final, and has allowed only one team to put up a double-digit point total this season -- Lexington Catholic in a 39-38 victory. Covington Catholic has scored at least 27 points in all but one contest.
Caleb Jacob has thrown just eight interceptions and has 30 touchdown passes, 14 of which are to Notre Dame commit Michael Mayer at tight end. Jacob has thrown for 2,483 yards on 142-of-220 passing. Mayer and Ethan Reardon have 40 receptions each for 807 and 740 yards, respectively.
Daniel Felix leads the Colonels run game with 683 yards and 14 touchdowns on 93 attempts, while Michael Boydston has 431 yards and eight touchdowns on 51 attempts.
"It'll be similar to last week," Evan Spader said. "We've just got to give them as much adversity as we can. They've been winning for a long time."
Covington Catholic's last loss came in last year's Class 5A state championship game. The Colonels' last loss before that was in the third round of the 2016 Class 5A playoffs, which was also the last year Bowling Green was playing in a state semifinal. The Purples ended that season with the program's fifth state title in a six-year stretch and sixth title overall.
"That is the joy of being in a program like this. There are very high expectations," Mark Spader said. " ... I try to point out to our kids how fortunate they are that we're at a place that we do have the opportunity, both with hard work and the right kind of talent and coaching and breaks, that you can reach this level. It is a little sweeter because we haven't been there in a while.
" ... There's only four teams left in 5A, so it's a special time. We're glad we won the region. I loved how our kids celebrated that, but quickly on Monday we came in and we put a game plan in and they know they have another step."
