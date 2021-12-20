It's a tie for the top spot in the latest boys' Daily News Area Top 10 poll, with voters split between Warren Central and Bowling Green this week.
Each teams finished with 95 points and five first-place votes. Bowling Green and Warren Central meet for the first time this season on Jan. 4.
Previous No. 1 Greenwood dropped to third after an 88-76 loss to Bowling Green on Friday. Clinton County was fourth, with Barren County fifth. Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow, Butler County, Warren East and Metcalfe County rounded out the boys' poll.
On the girls' side, Bowling Green remained the unanimous No. 1. Barren County held at second, while Franklin-Simpson was in third. Greenwood was fourth, with Butler County fifth. Metcalfe County, Logan County, Monroe County, Russellville and Cumberland County rounded out the girls' poll.
The voting panel includes Daily News sports writer Micheal Compton; Daily News sports writer Jared MacDonald; Daily News sports editor Jeff Nations; Daily News writer John Reecer; Brian Davis of WFKN 1220 AM in Franklin; Joe Brunk of Sporting Times Broadcast Network; Jay Turner of WHHT 103.7 FM in Glasgow; Don Meador of The Citizen-Times in Scottsville; Tyler Eaton ESPN 102.7 FM; James Brown 104thescore.com in Glasgow, and Joe Myers of WCLU 1490 AM in Glasgow.
Voting was conducted before Monday’s games. Ten voters participated in this week’s poll.
Boys
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
t1. Warren Central (5) 4-0 94 2
t1. Bowling Green (5) 6-0 94 3
3. Greenwood – 4-1 80 1
4. Clinton County – 6-0 67 5
5. Barren County – 5-3 62 4
6. Franklin-Simpson – 3-1 39 6
7. Glasgow – 4-2 33 9
8. Butler County – 5-1 28 8
9. Warren East – 4-2 18 –
10. Metcalfe County – 4-1 17 7
Others receiving votes: Todd County Central 8, Edmonson County 3, Russellville 3.
Girls
(FPV) Rec Pts Prv
1. Bowling Green (10) 5-1 100 1
2. Barren County – 7-1 90 2
3. Franklin-Simpson – 5-0 76 4
4. Greenwood – 4-1 71 3
5. Butler County – 5-0 53 7
6. Metcalfe County – 5-5 40 6
7. Logan County – 6-1 35 9
8. Monroe County – 3-3 31 8
9. Russellville – 3-1 23 5
10. Cumberland County – 6-2 10 –
Others receiving votes: Clinton County 9, South Warren 9, Russell County 3.