Bowling Green's boys' golf team edged South Warren by two strokes for a 153-155 win Thursday in a dual match at CrossWinds Golf Course.
Charlie Reber led the Purples with an even-par 36 to claim individual medalist honors.
Also scoring for Bowling Green were Reed Richey (38), Ben Davenport (39) and Carson Myers (40).
Brennen Smith fired a 38 to lead South Warren. The Spartans also got scoring from Clayton Daniels (40), Miles Deaton (40) and Logan Ballard (42).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.