It's been a tough recent stretch for Bowling Green's boys' soccer team.
The Purples, riding a three-game losing streak heading into Monday's matchup with District 14 rival Warren East, found ways to start getting momentum rolling again with a 4-0 victory over the Raiders at Bowling Green Junior High.
Much of that positive push for the Purples came from senior Naid Gagulic, who scored two goals and assisted on another to help his team to the win.
"I'm not really worried about the individual things," Gagulic said. "I'm more worried about just building the chemistry as a team."
Bowling Green (6-9-1 overall, 3-3 District 14) would need a lot of factors to break its way to avoid playing in the opening-round game of the District 14 tournament reserved for the fourth and fifth seeds. Beating Warren East (7-8, 0-7) was a good first step, but a bigger challenge awaits on Tuesday when the Purples visit Warren Central.
"Warren East is vastly improved this year," Bowling Green coach Scott Gural said. "I mean, last time we played them it was 2-1 (a Purples win on Aug. 22). We knew that it was a district game and they matter, so we have to take care of business. We're kind of behind the eight-ball a little bit with districts and so we're looking to finish strong and set ourselves up for a good postseason run."
The Raiders hung with Bowling Green through the first half, with only Gagulic's goal off a cross from Taylor Neal on a corner kick getting past Warren East goalkeeper Kobe Kawaii.
"We've been working on them throughout the entire year," Gagulic said of the set-piece goal. "Luckily I just got there in time. It was a great cross by Taylor Neal."
The Purples largely put the game away with a couple quick goals early in the second half. Tano Lockhart doubled his team's lead with a goal off a double assist from Devin Woodruff and Gagulic.
Gagulic got his second goal a short time later with another double assist from Neal and Byamungu Amisi to put the Purples up 3-0.
"The did what Bowling Green does well and they put the ball in the back of the net a couple minutes into the second half," Warren East coach Zachary Young said. "Then it was just basically us fighting to try and get one back."
The Raiders did generate a few chances in the second half by pushing ann extra player forward, but Purples goalkeepers Oscar Zoellner and -- briefly -- Amran Linares held firm for the shutout.
Kawaii had another strong game between the posts for the Raiders, finishing with 11 saves under steady pressure.
"He's on fire," Young said. "The kid is amazing. If we didn't have him, this would be a 7 or 8-0 game."
The Purples broke through for one last goal despite a multiple-save sequence by Kawaii, with Michake Kabrera finishing the flurry of chances with the final goal.
Gural was glad for the win and the positive momentum it brought for his team, but he still wants to see the Purples sharpen up their passing game.
"We've got a lot of good athletes and they like to do things themselves," Gural said. "I don't want to squelch that, but at the same time it can't interfere with what the team does."
Warren East is back in action Tuesday at Glasgow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.