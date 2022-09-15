Statewide attention will be on Bowling Green High School on Friday when two of the top teams in Kentucky clash. It will be Boyle County, No. 1 in Class 4A in the latest Associated Press poll, and Bowling Green, No. 5 in Class 5A, facing off for a second straight season.
Boyle County cruised to a 31-0 victory last season en route to a second straight 4A title. Bowling Green is eager to make amends this season – and continue to build momentum off a 4-0 start.
“I would say the view in our building is a little different about this game than it was last season,” Purples coach Mark Spader said. “By this point of the season (last year) we were really searching in a lot of spots. Things weren’t going quite the direction we like them to go. Boyle was such a handful last year.
“They still have a great team, back-to-back 4A champions, but I feel like we’ve made some strides. I feel like this game is coming along at the perfect time to kind of see where we are and what we work on going into playoff mode here pretty soon.”
Boyle County coach Justin Haddix said he is eager to see how his team reacts to its first true road game of the season. The Rebels also come in 4-0 after a 31-17 win against Henderson County last week.
“We wanted to play this game,” Haddix said. “Coach Spader and I talked about it, we feel like it’s two premium programs that have been winning and have won at the highest level. A lot of respect for them and their coaches and their team. I know how they work and what they do. We are excited to get to play.”
Boyle County racked up 360 yards in last season’s win. Avery Bodner ran for 87 yards in the win for Boyle County, with now-starting quarterback Sage Dawson seeing action late.
“We didn’t get off the bus,” Spader said. “It was not a good road trip for us. When you are playing a championship-level team, that was not the way to approach it. The past couple of games at home we were able to start fast and get after things early. That would be nice to do against a team of their caliber.”
Bowling Green was held to 171 yards, with Deuce Bailey finishing 9-for-25 passing for 106 yards with two interceptions.
“Here you bring a freshman up here. I feel like we have a pretty great atmosphere,” Haddix said. “I think we put him in some bad situations and played really well on defense.
“Obviously he is a lot better now. He’s got a lot more games under his belt. You can see the comfort of him and I think their staff puts him in great positions with the athletes they have and the speed they have on offense.”
Spader said for the Purples to be successful Friday, it will start with stopping the run.
“Their quarterback throws it really well, but much like North Hardin’s quarterback (who Bowling Green faced in the season opener) he can get it done with his feet,” Spader said. “He has found some targets he likes to throw it to. They have replaced a lot of skill guys on offense, but the ones they have put in there are hard-nosed people … so we are going to have to go to work there.
“Defensively, everything is just so solid. When you watch them on film you know where they are going to be, but they are so well coached it takes a lot of focus and execution to move the ball on them.”
Haddix said how his team handles the atmosphere and ball security will be keys to victory for his team.
“Turnovers are always big,” Haddix said. “In tight games, turnovers and special teams are big. I know they’ve got a great kicker. They usually kick it in the end zone and do well on field goals and punting, so we will have to be great in special teams and you can’t turn the ball over in these games.”
The game will be a return of sorts for Haddix, who played four years at as quarterback at Western Kentucky from 2003-06. He said it will be nice to return to Bowling Green.
“I did my student teaching at Bowling Green High School,” Haddix said. “I know a lot of those guys. I don’t get a chance to go back to Western Kentucky University as much as I would like to, but it’s good to be back in the area.”