Purples defeat visiting Panthers
Buy Now

Bowling Green's Deuce Bailey (2) passes the ball during a high school football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Bowling Green High School in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)

 Joe Imel

Statewide attention will be on Bowling Green High School on Friday when two of the top teams in Kentucky clash. It will be Boyle County, No. 1 in Class 4A in the latest Associated Press poll, and Bowling Green, No. 5 in Class 5A, facing off for a second straight season.

– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you