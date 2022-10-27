LEXINGTON – The postseason ride came to a sudden stop for the Bowling Green boys’ soccer team, which fell to St. Xavier 2-1 in overtime Thursday at Frederick Douglass High School.
St. Xavier scored with 3.2 seconds left to stun the Purples and avenge a loss to Bowling Green in the regular season – the Tigers’ only loss to date.
“To be honest, they all end sudden,” BG coach Craig Widener said. “There is no shame in this. Like I told the boys, ‘If you would have told us at the start of the season that this is where the season ended – in the semifinals of the state tournament, every single one of us would have taken it.’
“We are crushed. I’ve got a bunch of seniors over there, but at the same time there is no shame in that. They are an excellent team. There is a reason why they are the No. 1 team in the state. Our boys went toe-to-toe with them. They were just able to tuck one home.”
Bowling Green (19-3) held St. Xavier without a goal in the regular-season meeting, but the Tigers struck quickly in Thursday’s rematch with Stone Work scoring on a cross from Miles McMillen in the sixth minute.
The Purples had a chance to tie two minutes later, but Tigers goalkeeper Alex Kron made a leaping save on Shukurani Makiwa’s free kick from about 20 yards out.
After St. Xavier (24-1-3) missed a couple of chances to add to its lead in a four-minute span, Bowling Green’s Yaredi Yaredi got loose on a breakaway to tie the score 1-all.
After having a 6-4 advantage in shots in the first half, St. Xavier turned up the pressure with a 6-2 advantage in the second half. The Tigers had two shots on goal, both turned away by Purples goalkeeper Jackson Rodgers.
BG’s best chance in the second came on a shot wide in front of the net by Tomas Gonzaga that Nolva Mulumba nearly got to for a second chance shot before the ball went out of bounds.
“We knew at halftime they were going to come out in the second half,” Widener said. “They did the same thing the first time we played them and the film I have watched on them. They come out at halftime ready to go and they put us under for the first four or five minutes, but then things settled down again.”
The game went to a five-minute, sudden-death overtime with St. Xavier continuing to apply pressure. The Tigers had four shots in the first four minutes, two on goal saved by Rodgers. The fifth shot proved to be the decisive one – a throw-in by Frankie Klein that glanced off a player in the box right to Trip Campbell at the back post, who finished it for the game winner.
“That long throw–in gets flicked on and there is a kid sitting at the back post,” Widener said. “That’s the game.”
St. Xavier outshot Bowling Green 17-6 with an 8-2 advantage in shots on goal. Rodgers finished with six saves for Bowling Green.
Yaredi and senior defender David Yusk were named to the all-tournament team.
“At the beginning of the season, like coach said, if you would have told us we were getting here every one one of us would have taken it,” Yusk said. “I guess it goes to show how good of a run this was because it hurts this much to lose.”
Widener said the loss will hurt, but ultimately the team will look back and be proud of a season that included the school’s first district and region titles since 2015.
“From my experience anyway this one is going to hurt really bad until Saturday when the championship game is played and then everything is going to settle down and they are going to realize how magical the ride was and how not everybody gets to do this,” Widener said. “It’s over today, but Dr. Seuss said it best, ‘Don’t be upset because that is over. Be glad that it happened,’ and we are extremely glad we were able to go on this ride together.”