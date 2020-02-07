Bowling Green boys’ basketball coach Derrick Clubb is looking for a challenge this time of year.
With the postseason rapidly approaching, Clubb knows there’s not much value scheduling light in terms of non-district opposition. Better to get pushed now, Clubb reasons, than expose the Purples without preparation to the stresses of the do-or-die situation of a District 14 Tournament semifinal game.
John Hardin obliged Friday night, as the state’s No. 2-ranked team came calling and tangled with the Purples to come away with a 66-51 victory.
Bulldogs coach Jared McCurry has the same mindset about seeking out tests for his club and was glad Friday’s game didn’t end up snowed out. Like the Purples, John Hardin has battled illness in recent weeks and was less than 100 percent – another challenge to overcome.
“It was a good test,” McCurry said. “Bowling Green is a good team. You’ve got to test yourself, especially late in the year because you’re getting close to playoff time. You want to play some good teams to get your team ready and try to prepare your guys for a tournament atmosphere. We’ve got to turn around and do it again tomorrow, play Henry Clay on the road. We’ve been doing it all year.”
John Hardin (25-1) never trailed after scoring the opening bucket, but the Purples were no pushover. Back-to-back offensive putbacks by Trevon Harris at the end of the first half pushed the Bulldogs out to a 34-29 halftime lead.
Despite a pair of 3-pointers as part of an eight-point quarter from Bowling Green’s Turner Buttry, the Bulldogs stretched their advantage to 10 at 51-41 by the end of the third period.
“Every time you make a mistake, they make you pay,” Clubb said. “I thought tonight we played really well for most of the game. We didn’t shoot it as well as we have been and we needed to make some of those shots tonight to get us going. I think a lot of their runs were probably sparked when we were missing shots – like three or four in a row.
“When you miss a shot on them, they’re going to push it down the court on you. And even if they don’t score that first shot in transition, it’s so hard to rebound against a team like that.”
Bowling Green (20-5) made one last surge in the fourth quarter as Conner Cooper scored six straight points to get his team back within seven at 55-48 with 5:37 to play, but John Hardin answered with three straight scores under the basket to pull away for good.
The Bulldogs, who’ve lost just one game in each of the past two seasons, outrebounded the Purples 32-24 and did significant damage with offensive putbacks. Alex Matthews finished with a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, Harris had 15 points and seven boards and Preston Murrell added 12 points and three rebounds in the win.
“That’s one thing we really key on is our rebounding the last few years, and our defense,” McCurry said. “You’ve got Trevon and Preston and Alex out there all going after the offensive rebound, it’s tough to box out all three of them. If all three of them are going after it and being active, we’ve got a good chance of getting it.”
Cooper led the Purples with 16 points. Buttry added 10 and Dorian Morrison delivered a spark off the bench with nine points and a lockdown defensive performance.
“Every game he has good moments, but tonight was the best he’s played over a long stretch,” Clubb said of Morrison. “He was great tonight. I thought he came in and changed the game.”
Bowling Green is back in action at Owensboro on Tuesday.
JHHS 19 15 17 15 – 66
BGHS 12 17 12 10 – 51
JHHS – Matthews 20, Harris 15, Murrell 12, Tyus 7, Montgomery 4, Bowen 3, Rogers 3, Stone 2.
BGHS – Cooper 16, Buttry 10, Morrison 9, Mason 8, Huddleston 5, Banks 3.{&end}
