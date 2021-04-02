LEXINGTON -- The Bowling Green boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 61-53 loss to Ballard in the quarterfinals of the Boys’ Sweet 16 on Friday at Rupp Arena.
Bowling Green (24-3) overcame a slow start to battle back before eventually falling to the Bruins for the second time this season. The loss snapped a 12-game win streak that began after its first loss to Ballard on Feb. 26.
“We knew the quality of opponent we were playing,” Bowling Green coach D.G. Sherrill said. “There is a reason they came in the favorite in this thing. We thought we were on the same page as them – that we could play with them – and I thought we showed up and did that.
“We just couldn’t make that timely play, couldn’t get that shot to ever get it to a one-possession game. They hit big shots when they needed to. They got big rebounds when they needed to, but I am just proud of our guys. We never stopped fighting.”
Ballard (21-2) got off to a hot start with 10 points from Gabe Sisk in the first five minutes that helped the Bruins race out to a 14-2 advantage.
Bowling Green was able to climb back in the game, holding the Bruins to two points over an eight-minute span. Offensively, Turner Buttry scored nine straight during a 17-2 run that allowed the Purples to surge in front 19-16.
A Sisk 3 stopped the rally and turned the tide back to Ballard, which closed with a 14-5 run to take a 30-26 lead into the locker room.
Bowling Green was unable to get the lead back in the second half, with Ballard keeping the Purples on the cusp of completing the comeback.
Ballard's Maker Bar opened the second half with five straight points to stretch the margin to nine early in the third. Bowling Green cut the deficit to three in the final minute of the quarter, before the Bruins scored five straight to extend the advantage back to 46-38.
The Purples got as close as 49-45 with 4:51 remaining and had a chance to get closer, but a block by Bar that the Purples players and bench thought was goaltending prevented BG a chance to get the deficit down to two and the Bruins answered with five straight to get some distance – icing the game with five free throws and a layup in the final minute.
“We never made that play to get us over the hump,” Sherrill said. “I felt like we needed a break. We needed an and-one. We needed that goaltending call. We needed some things to go our way late that just didn’t.
“If you don’t catch that break, Ballard is going to come down and burn you.”
Isaiah Mason led the Purples with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Jacobi Huddleston, who was named to the all-tournament team, finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Buttry added 11 points.
“I think we had a great season,” Mason said. “We made it to Rupp finally, what we’ve been trying to accomplish. I think that is a big milestone. I’m very happy with these guys and I wouldn’t choose another team to go to war with.”
Sisk led Ballard with 22 points. Kennedy Hayden added 14 points, while Chaunte Marrero added 13 points and nine rebounds.
“First of all, I want to congratulate Bowling Green for getting here,” Ballard coach Chris Renner said. “They were a tremendously tough opponent today. I knew they were going to be. They really gave us fits in a lot of different areas, had us on the wire a couple of times, but our guys did a good job of making the winning plays when we needed to.”
BGHS 11 15 12 15 -- 53
BHS 14 16 13 18 -- 61
BG -- Mason 17, Huddleston 12, Buttry 11, Wilson 5, Dingle 4, Banks 4.
BHS -- Sisk 22, Hayden 14, Marrero 13, Tilford 7, Bar 5.