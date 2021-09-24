The Bowling Green football team knew it might experience some growing pains after graduating the majority of its offense from a KHSAA Class 5A state championship team last year.
After their final game before starting district play, the Purples know they still have some work to do.
Bowling Green suffered its second straight defeat Friday, losing to Father Ryan (Tenn.) 38-14 at Bowling Green High Stadium.
"We're still working at that, but it's game six so growing up needs to already have occurred, and we're doing a lot of fatal things to be an offense that's not explosive right now. We're having breakdowns on defense that are allowing teams to make some big plays against us and move the ball like we're not used to seeing," Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said. "On both sides of the ball, we have work to do.
"We're playing an excellent schedule -- quality team last week, quality team this week and we're getting ready to travel over and play our first district game against one of the more quality teams in the state as well. It doesn't get any easier, but we've got to quit making it harder on ourselves."
Coming off a 31-0 shutout loss to defending Class 4A champion Boyle County, the Purples (3-3) got off to a rough start against its visitors from Nashville.
After taking the opening kickoff, Bowling Green fumbled a handoff on its first play and Father Ryan (4-2) recovered. On The Irish's second play, quarterback Matthew Derrick kept it himself for an 11-yard score.
"Obviously turnovers are just huge momentum plays, and unfortunately we had a couple of them ourselves, but to get that one coming out of the gate and put us on the plus side of the field and be able to punch that in -- any time you can get those and be on the right end of those, it's good," said Father Ryan offensive coordinator Brett Taveau, who was filling in for head coach Brian Rector on Friday.
The score held until the second quarter in part because of an interception of Derrick in the end zone by Augustin Nyembo and a missed Father Ryan field goal. The Purples picked off Derrick for a second time to start the second quarter -- Wick Dotson was credited with the interception and Bowling Green then used a 65-yard drive capped off with a 2-yard run from Jeremiah Lightfoot to tie the game.
From there, however, it was all Father Ryan.
The Irish held Bowling Green from the end zone until the final second of the game, but by that time had put up 38 points themselves. The Purples were held under 50 yards rushing, while Deuce Bailey had 122 yards passing.
Father Ryan didn't waste much time in getting the lead back with the help of some big plays. Derrick finished with 158 yards passing and 70 rushing, while Bryshon Jackson had a big night on the ground with 16 carries for 148 yards and three touchdowns.
The Irish took a 14-7 lead into halftime thanks to a 64-yard scoring drive capped off with a 3-yard run from Jackson with 3:14 until the break, before storming ahead with three quick scores in the third.
Jackson added 5-yard scoring runs on back-to-back possessions in the third, before Kamryan Baah-Slay got Father Ryan the ball back with an interception to set up a 14-yard touchdown run from Stefan Ponder less than a minute later to make it 35-7 heading to the third.
"We've got a really good defense and they've given us a chance to win a couple games in our league and we just didn't come through offensively," Taveau said. "We know they're always going to have our back. They play hard and we know they're going to put us in a position to be successful."
The Irish added a 42-yard field goal from Andre Balmaceda midway through the fourth to get the lead to 38-7, before giving up a touchdown in the final second when Bert Kibawa caught a 15-yard pass from Bailey.
Bowling Green now faces the Class 5A, District 2 portion of its schedule, which begins with a trip to rival South Warren next Friday.
"All I know how to do is just go back to work on Monday and I expect our team to step up to that challenge," Spader said. "They know what's in store next week and we'll get to work, put together a game plan and travel across town and try to put these last two weeks behind us and get with it."
FRHS 7 7 21 3 – 38
BGHS 0 7 0 7 – 14
First quarter
FR -- Matthew Derrick 11 run (Lochlann Barbera kick), 11:02
Second quarter
BG -- Jeremiah Lightfoot 2 run (Colin Fratus kick), 7:53
FR -- Bryshon Jackson 3 run (Barbera kick), 3:14
Third quarter
FR -- Jackson 5 run (Barbera kick), 6:40
FR -- Jackon 5 run (Barbera kick), 1:30
FR -- Stefan Ponder 14 run (Barbera kick), 0:44
Fourth quarter
FR -- Andre Balmaceda 42-yard field goal, 7:10
BG -- Bert Kibawa 15 pass from Deuce Bailey (Fratus kick), 0:01