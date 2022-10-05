The run to the top never quite came for the Bowling Green boys’ golf team, who finished third at the KHSAA state tournament Wednesday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Entering the day second and within striking distance of first-round leader Madison Central, Bowling Green finished Wednesday’s final round with 19-over par 307 to finish with a two-day total of 611 – two shots behind runner-up Lexington Christian and 11 shots behind state champion Madison Central.
“We woke up this morning and got to play for a state championship,” BG coach Adam Whitt said. “That’s an experience these kids will always remember – no matter what happens in (the) future. Not too many athletes get a chance to say something like that.
“Madison Central is a really good team and it ended up that we didn’t put enough pressure on them during the middle of our round.”
Whitt said his team never could get the momentum going in Wednesday’s second round.
“I told the guys a lot of weird stuff happened to us this week,” Whitt said. “Starting with Charlie (Reber’s) ball on the last hole yesterday getting stuck on a tree, we just had some bad breaks. Ben (Davenport) had a ball that was literally still touching a tree when it came to rest.
“Just little things where – yeah, you can’t hit it there – but we could have gotten a little bit better breaks than we did.”
Davenport led the way for Bowling Green with a two-day total of 4-over 148 – tying for sixth place overall.
“It’s the first year at state for me,” Davenport said. “I had never experienced this before. To come out here and play the way I did and finish how I did, I am really happy.”
Davenport began the day at even-par, but battled through a round that had him 6-over heading into the 15th hole. He rallied to birdie two of the final four holes including the par-5 18th.
“I think the greens firmed up,” Davenport said. “They were a little faster. I just didn’t quite have the luck so to speak of the four birdies today, but I battled with it.
“Going into the 15 tee box I told myself, ‘You can do this. You can 2-under on the next four holes.’ I battled my way through it and got there.”
Graham Hightower had the best round of the day for Bowling Green on Wednesday, a 1-over 73 to push him up to 25th overall with a two-day score of 9-over 153.
Reber (10-over 154) finished tied for 30th, while Reed Richey finished tied for 36th with a 12-over 156.
“They will be disappointed today and they should be disappointed today,” Whitt said. “They should be disappointed today, but when you take a look at the grand scheme of things and what happened this year – that is a special bunch of kids. Three of the five come back next year. That will be a learning experience going forward. Hopefully they learn from this experience and can do it again.”
After starting the day in the top 10, Greenwood’s Jacob Lang shot a 7-over 79 to finish 7-over for the tournament with a 151. The score put Lang in the top 20, tied for 17th.
Allen County-Scottsville’s Rafe Blankenship (156) finished in a six-way tie with Richey. Blankenship’s teammate Eli Stamper finished with a two-day score of 162, while South Warren’s Clayton Daniels finished with a two-day score of 169.
Christian Academy of Louisville’s Brady Smith was the individual champion with a 4-under 140 – one shot better than Taylor County’s Seth Smith. Sam Guest from Collins was third with a 1-under 143.{&end}