Bowling Green coach Mark Spader has tried everything to get his defense to create more turnovers.
The floodgates finally opened in Friday’s 38-7 win over South Oldham in the third round of the Class 5A state playoffs. After forcing 10 turnovers in the previous 12 games, Bowling Green forced six to win the region title game and advance to the state semifinals.
“We did a tackle turnover circuit the whole season at the first of Tuesday and Wednesday practices and we finally just quit doing it,” Spader said. “We quit doing it and now we are getting turnovers. I am glad we are getting them though.
“... We were business-like and it was pretty business-like tonight. It’s a win. It’s a region championship, so I am very proud of our guys.”
Bowling Green (11-2) off to a quick start, taking a commanding 17-0 lead and putting South Oldham out of its comfort zone. Deuce Bailey found Christopher Sweeney for a 14-yard touchdown pass on the first possession, with Colin Fratus connecting on a 31-yard field goal on the next possession.
Javen Huddleston capped an eight-play, 60-yard drive on the third possession of the night to give the Purples the 17-point advantage.
“If (South Oldham) can get that rolling and kind of stay within striking distance that is an effective offense, but when you get behind it is tough,” Spader said. “That is why that field goal was important. That was two scores. Just put points on the board and keep the clock moving. We kinda settled in there.”
South Oldham (8-5) got some momentum with a touchdown with 1:29 left in the half, but BG only needed 41 seconds to answer with Bailey’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Huddleston making the score 24-7 at halftime.
The defense got in on the scoring in the third quarter, with Bowling Green's Wick Dotson returning a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown to make the score 31-7. LaDanian Woods capped the scoring with a touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we did some good things,” Spader said. “Just too many penalties and we were sloppy. We didn’t have a great week of practice like we had the previous week. I just hope we understand that there are four teams left in 5A and we need to dial in and put our time in so we can put ourselves in the best position on Friday.”
Bowling Green finished with 289 yards of offense. Bailey threw for 184 yards, while Huddleston had 67 yards rushing and 49 yards receiving.
South Oldham finished with 179 yards, the majority coming on the second quarter scoring drive and a fourth-quarter drive that ended with one of four interceptions by Dragons quarterback Nick Hamilton.
Grayson Newman finished with two interceptions for the Purples.
“We kind of got it in our heads how we didn’t make enough turnovers and we needed to cause more turnovers to win the ballgame,” Newman said. “Tonight in the playoffs we were able to build the intensity up.”
Bowling Green will play at unbeaten Pulaski Southwestern in the 5A semifinals on Nov. 25.
SOHS 0 7 0 0 -- 7
BGHS 7 17 7 7 -- 38
First quarter
BG -- Christopher Sweeney 14 pass from Deuce Bailey (Colin Fratus kick), 5:29
Second quarter
BG -- Fratus 31 field goal, 11:37
BG -- Javen Huddleston 1 run (Fratus kick), 6:55
SO -- Jeffery Burton 3 run (Jackson Fisher kick), 1:29
BG -- Huddleston 15 pass from Bailey (Fratus kick), 0:48
Third quarter
BG -- Wick Dotson 19 fumble return (Fratus kick), 6:20
Fourth quarter
BG -- LaDanian Woods 2 run (Fratus kick), 8:22