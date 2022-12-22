Bowling Green High School senior kicker Colin Fratus signed his letter of intent to play football for the Campbellsville University Tigers during a signing ceremony at Double Dogs Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. He is flanked by his father, Paul and mother, Suzan, at the table.
Submitted
Fratus was joined by and his family and Bowling Green High School head football coach Mark Spader at the table as he signed his letter in front of friends, family and teammates.
Fratus hit 122 of 129 PAT attempts and made 15 of 24 field goals during his high school career. He made 62 of 64 PAT attempts and made 5 of 7 field goals in his senior year.
Fratus was the kicker on the Purples’ 2020 Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s 5A state football championship team.