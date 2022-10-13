It’s time for the stretch run for the Bowling Green and Greenwood football teams, who meet at Bowling Green High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
Both teams return to the field after a week off with a chance to stake their claim at the top of the Class 5A, District 2 standings. Bowling Green (7-1 overall, 1-0 Class 5A, District 2) can wrap up the top seed with a win and a South Warren victory over Christian County.
Greenwood (7-1, 1-0) would clinch at least a share with a chance to win against South Warren next week.
Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said the week off was a much-needed break for his team, especially coming off a 28-24 victory over South Warren on Sept. 30.
“We all parted ways for five days and it was a little easier to part ways when you have such a satisfying win,” Spader said. “When we came back the kids jumped right back in. We had practices Thursday and Friday and everybody was flying around. They know what’s ahead of them here. I’m really admiring that our building once again is very focused and business-like.”
Bowling Green is 33-0 all-time against the Gators, with last year’s 24-10 win in the playoffs one of the closest contests in the series.
While the series has been one-sided, Spader said it means nothing once the game kicks off Friday.
“I have a great deal of respect for (coach Howard),” Spader said. “They are always well-prepared, always well-coached. They believe in what they do. Those kids are going to be ready to compete at a high level on Friday.
“Yes, there were some years where our kids probably didn’t take them as seriously over the history of this rivalry. Now our kids know that they have to go to work. There is quite a streak of victories here for us and in our building we always challenge them – one of these years a team is going to lose to Greenwood. Make sure you put in the work so that it doesn’t happen on your watch.”
Greenwood coach William Howard said his team is more focused on the task at hand and not the history of the rivalry.
“Our kids weren’t alive whenever this (streak) started, so that’s not really relevant to them,” Howard said. “They’ve just done a great job of preparing this week. It’s just a big district ballgame like we had a few weeks ago against Christian County. We have kind of presented it that way. Hopefully we can go in there, compete and have a good football game.”
Howard said his team has had a good week of practice and is prepared to face a high-powered BG offense led by sophomore quarterback Deuce Bailey. Bailey has thrown for almost 1,500 yards and 15 scores while rushing for 233 yards and three scores.
“They are extremely athletic and explosive offensively,” Howard said. “Even when you’ve got them backed up you can’t let your guard down because they have got some players that can go the distance. Defensively, they are always solid and they are again this year. I think they kind of hang their hat on that.”
Spader said he sees a lot of similarities in Bailey and Greenwood’s sophomore quarterback Ryan Huff, who has 13 touchdown passes and has yet to throw an interception this season.
“That mirrors us so much,” Spader said. “He’s gotten better as the year has gone on. They are not putting a ton on his shoulders. They have some explosive guys that carry the ball for them. Their offensive line does an excellent job and he makes great decisions with the ball. He's really good in their offense and he helps make them go.”
Spader said containing the Greenwood offense will be a key to victory on Friday.
“Defensively the last three weeks we have struggled to get people off the field,” Spader said. “Greenwood runs a style of offense that if you let them hold the ball and work it down the field they will eat the clock and we will never get a chance to see what our offense can do. We have a big challenge for us defensively to take care of business and give our offense some opportunities to put some points on the board.”
Howard said the team that makes the fewest mistakes will likely be victorious.
“I think the key thing, like every game, is make sure you hold onto the ball and don’t turn it over,” Howard said. “We need to control the clock, move the ball offensively and keep the ball out of their hands.”