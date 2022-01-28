Bowling Green boys' basketball coach D.G. Sherrill has been pushing his team to play more inside-out on the offensive end this season.
On Friday night against visiting District 14 rival Warren East, the Purples did the exact opposite -- running multiple possessions outside-in -- and rolled to a 68-44 victory.
Hey, whatever works.
"Our ball movement tonight was better than it has been for a while," Sherrill said. "You've got to be careful that the ball doesn't stick to our hands and tonight I thought the ball movement really was key. We got a lot of guys a lot of good, open looks. We've got a lot of guys that can score if you give us the opportunity."
Bowling Green (16-4 overall, 5-2 District 14) blazed out to a commanding lead by taking control under the basket and inside the perimeter. Purples sophomore forward Elijah Starks scored nine of his 17 points in the opening eight minutes as Bowling Green raced out to a 23-9 lead. Curtis Lin provided the outside threat in that stretch with a pair of 3-pointers as the Purples raced ahead despite leading scorer Turner Buttry going scoreless in the first quarter.
"We're a very unselfish basketball team," Starks said. "We don't really care, if someone has the hot hand than they've got the hot hand. Then once they lose it, somebody else picks up. It's always next man in line with us."
Buttry got going in the second quarter, hitting a pair of 3-pointers to score 11 points in the frame as the Purples pushed the lead to 51-20 by halftime.
"I think we've got a lot of guys that can score the ball, and Turner did a good job of not getting frustrated with the ball not going in the hole for him," Sherrill said. "He was still facilitating, and you know sometimes with our guys -- when they're highly engaged -- we can decoy Turner some."
The Purples hit 20 of 32 shots (62.5%) in the first half, while holding Warren East (7-10, 1-4) to just 8 of 27 (29.6%) in the decisive first half.
"They hit a lot of shots, we didn't hit shots -- you can't get down to a good team like that," Raiders coach Kyle Benge said. "It didn't matter what we were doing defensively. Our zone, our man-to-man the first four or five minutes of the game we had some good defensive stops and then they started hitting contested jumpers and started to get into transition. They're a really good transition team and when you turn the ball over they're going to go down and finish it. We labored through about a seven- or eight-minute span where every shot they took went in."
Roger Duncan turned in a strong game for the Raiders, finishing with a team-high 13 points. Isaiah Andrews added 11 points for Warren East, which was set to visit Daviess County on Saturday.
Joining Starks in double-digit scoring were Buttry (13 points), Lin (11 points) and Makayelus Wardlow (10 points), with Mason Ritter also chipping in for eight points.
Bowling Green was set to host McCracken County on Saturday.
WEHS 9 11 12 12 -- 44
BGHS 23 28 13 4 -- 68
WEHS -- Duncan 13, Andrews 11, Matlock 6, Murrell 5, Carver 4, Price 3, Doyle 2.
BGHS -- E. Starks 17, Buttry 13, Lin 11, Wardlow 10, Ritter 8, Bailey 6, D. Starks 2, Gurley 1.