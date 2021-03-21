Bowling Green supplied its usual dose of suffocating defense and high-powered offense in Sunday's Region 4 Boys' Basketball Tournament quarterfinal matchup against visiting Clinton County.
The Purples needed one additional ingredient in a rough-and-tumble matchup with the Bulldogs – grit, and lots of it – to come away with a 66-50 win and advance to Monday's regional semifinals to face Allen County-Scottsville at Western Kentucky's E.A. Diddle Arena.
"At the draw the other day, I said the toughest matchup for us is going to be a Clinton County," Bowling Green coach D.G. Sherrill said. "They're a top 3 or 4 team in our region. And they came in here and they delivered. They fought us tooth and nail all night long. It was a very physical game. We had to match that early on. I thought we were on our heels a little bit with the physical play and we had to step forward a little bit to kind of match that physical play.
"I'm really proud of our guys. I told them after the game, we've had wider margins of victory but that was probably one of our better performances because we had to get physical, we had to have other guys in the game go get a rebound, we had to make the extra pass. Hat's off to Clinton, they made it rough on us."
Bowling Green (21-2), winners of nine straight after Sunday's victory, had to fend off a determined surge by the Bulldogs to open the second half. Down 30-18 at the break, Clinton County (20-5) opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run on back-to-back buckets by Bryson Cross followed by a 3-pointer from Nick Brown that cut the deficit to 30-25.
The Purples answered by leaning on their defensive pressure, creating fast-break chances to propel an 8-2 run of their own to stretch the lead back out to 38-27 after Jordan Dingle's layup off a turnover.
"Anytime you play those guys or Warren Central, the game can be broke down to three areas that you've got to do better than we did today," Clinton County coach Todd Messer said. "You can't get killed on offensive rebounds, you can't have live-ball turnovers, you can't give transition baskets. You go back and look at the stats, I guarantee you those are the three things that got us today."
The Bulldogs continued to hang around, down just nine at 46-39 heading into the fourth quarter. Bowling Green got one final push with an 8-2 run to open the fourth, with Jaxson Banks bracketing a pair of 3-pointers around Jacobi Huddleston's banked jumper that pushed the lead out to 54-39 with 5:35 to go.
"This time of year – by one or 21, we don't care – we just want to try to survive and advance," Sherrill said.
Senior guard Isaiah Mason, a Northern Kentucky signee, led a balanced scoring effort for the Purples with 15 points and added a game-high eight rebounds.
"I think every game that we're able to play good defense – I think that's what motivates our team is a defensive mindset – and I think any game where we're able to play good defense and hold teams like we do, we played a great game," Mason said.
Turner Buttry added 12 points, while Willie Wilson and Huddleston tallied nine points each for the Purples.
Blake Melton paced the Bulldogs with 15 points.
The Purples now turn their attention to Allen County-Scottsville, which beat Russellville 53-48 in Sunday's regional quarterfinals. Bowling Green won a regular-season matchup against the Patriots 65-54 on March 2 in Scottsville. Game time for Monday's regional semifinal is 6 p.m.
CCHS 7 11 19 13 – 50
BGHS 15 15 16 20 – 66
CCHS – Melton 15, Brown 9, Cross 9, Stines 8, Delk 4, Stockton 3, Davis 2.
BGHS – Mason 15, Buttry 12, Huddleston 9, Wilson 9, Banks 7, Flanary 6, Cooper 3, Bailey 2, Dingle 2, Ritter 1.