Solid connections from the past and the promise of even stronger connections in the future was a theme during Wednesday's national signing day ceremony at Bowling Green High School.
A pair of Purples signed their letters of intent to play Division 1 football at FCS-level Eastern Kentucky, as Bowling Green's Bradley Gurley and Jeremiah Lightfoot made it official that they'll continue on as teammates along the defensive line.
Gurley was recruited by the Colonels as a defensive end, while Lightfoot penciled in as an interior defensive lineman – probably as a defensive tackle. That means both will spend plenty of time together in meetings, position groups on the practice field and during games.
"It's huge because our connection's already there," Gurley said. "We played high school together, so that's basically my brother. Our connection's going to (get) better."
Connections to EKU's coaching staff helped draw notice to Gurley and Lightfoot. Former Bowling Green High School standout Trent Steelman, who went on to star as a quarterback at Army before embarking on a coaching career, is the quarterbacks coach at EKU. Head coach Walt Wells spent 10 years coach at Western Kentucky as the Hilltoppers' offensive line coach and later offensive coordinator and running game coordinator, and EKU offensive line coach Erik Losey is a WKU graduate who spent two years on the Tops' coaching staff.
"Coach Wells and coach Losey, they were both coaches at Western as well so a relationship had been formed there," Purples coach Mark Spader said. "So we're aware of each other, and of course it helps that Steelman played here. But at the end of the day, they're not taking kids because they're buddies with anybody. We've got good players. There's a number of schools that don't recruit us and I'm not sure why, but I'm really glad that Eastern Kentucky does."
Lightfoot, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive lineman, was a first-team All-SKY Conference selection as both a junior and senior. In 2020, he helped the Purples win the Class 5A state championship by tallying 73 tackles and six sacks. This past season, Lightfoot tallied 71 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss, and four sacks.
Having familiarity with EKU's current coaching staff was a big plus during the recruiting process, Lightfoot said.
A longtime power in the Ohio Valley Conference, the Colonels now play in the ASUN Conference and are coming off a 7-4 season that included a 4-2 mark in conference play.
"It's a really old tradition, but they expect to win every game," Lightfoot said. "You've just got to contribute."
Gurley was first-team All-SKY Conference pick this past season for the Purples after totaling 50 tackles, with 17 tackles for loss, and three sacks.
"This is a long-term goal," Gurley said. "Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to play D1 football."
Spader is happy to see his players move on to the next level, but it will mean a rebuild for the Purples' defensive line next season.
"On the bright side, we return a number of players this season but as the defensive coordinator, to lose those guys along with Amario Wilson – who has committed to Murray State – there's the gut of our defense," Spader said. "So we'll have to get to work defensively and hope the guys are ready to go."
Other signings Wednesday included:
• Bowling Green's Leah Jackson (Centre, women's lacrosse)
• Bowling Green's Savannah Jones (Brescia, softball)
• Bowling Green's Elizabeth Richey (Brescia, softball)
• South Warren's Zack Goodwin (Georgetown, football)
• South Warren's Preston Parks (Lindsey Wilson, baseball/football)
• South Warren's Tyler Snell (Georgetown, football)
• South Warren's Jaden Stephens (Kentucky Christian, football)